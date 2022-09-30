Police Lights

NORTH PORT -- The Myakka River under Interstate 75 has risen and flooded the interstate, "no longer making it safely passable for motorists," the Florida Department of Transportation announced at 9:40 p.m. Friday.

In both directions, I-75 is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). Motorists planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours below.


