VENICE - The Myakka River under Interstate 75 has risen and flooded the interstate, "no longer making it safely passable for motorists," the Florida Department of Transportation announced at 9:40 p.m. Friday.

It is unknown about the amount of inundation of homes in the region of unincorporated Sarasota County along South Moon Drive that lines along the Myakka River. 


