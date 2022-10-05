ENGLEWOOD — As Hurricane Ian’s 150-mph winds howled, Louis Cerbone felt he and his family were safe, huddled in closets and the bathroom.
Then he heard a terrifying reminder of Ian’s power.
“I just heard this big boom and all of a sudden everything was falling in,” Cerbone said Thursday as his family picked through the debris of their Gardens of Gulf Cove home.
The house was a ruin of wood and debris with a tree in the middle of the destruction. You could see clothes hanging in the closet still, but little else except for piles of framework and ceiling.
“I thought we were secure,” Cerbone said. “Monday I put shutters up and did everything I thought I needed to do.
“You see this in the news all the time, but when it happens to you, it gets real.”
Cerbone, who has worked for 18 years for Fiore Construction in Englewood, said he had rented the house for 12 years until he and his wife, Kristine, finally saved enough money to buy it in April.
His whole family was in the home when it came apart — his mom Mary, grandmother Maria and daughters Makayla and Zoey.
“I grabbed my grandma and put her in the closet just before it all (blew apart),” Cerbone said.
“When I saw (what had happened), I thought to myself, ‘There goes my life.’”
But, he said, he quickly realized he was actually lucky.
“I appreciate I have my family. This was just material things,” he said, sweeping his arm toward the remains of his home. “I just thank God my family is alive and well.”
Cerbone certainly wasn’t the only person to lose a home to Hurricane Ian. Likely hundreds in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties are, or will be, looking for a new place to live. And, that number will reach well into the thousands, probably tens of thousands, throughout the state.
Where they will find housing is a huge question considering housing wasn’t that readily available, and certainly not affordable, before Ian struck?
