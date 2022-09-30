VENICE -- Hurricane Ian's most visible downtown damage was to the upper floors of Venice Theatre, an area known as the stagehouse.
But Venice Theatre executives said the show will go on.
"When" and perhaps "where" is the question today. "Where" refers only to temporary performance sites until the damage can be remedied.
"The lobby may be in decent shape," Venice Theatre's producing executive director Murray Chase said Thursday. "The stagehouse is gone but much of the building is intact. We have got to get inside with engineers."
Thursday, Tampa Avenue in front of the theater and North Nokomis Avenue on the west side of the theater were closed to vehicle traffic and the back parking lot was totally blocked off. The most visible damage was on that side of the building, yet the canopy over the stage door was untouched as were the table and chairs used by actors and others during breaks.
Visible in front of the theater along the block of West Tampa Avenue from Nokomis to Tamiami Trail North were sections of that aluminum lath in various stages of crinkle. The stucco from the stagehosue might be anywhere, although most likely south of the building, which is the direction from which the damaging winds came.
The streetlight on the southeast corner of the Tampa/Nokomis intersection was down on the east side of the street. The globe housing the light was down on the west side of the street and farther south. All the hanging baskets on the avenues were gone and many trees were either down or partially uprooted.
"We will have to see what insurance will pay," Chase said. "Our executive board is already meeting and there have been offers of community support but this is devastating, like a gut punch."
In the meantime, the education staff can use the Raymond Building, and the tech personnel can use their new tech center, although not necessarily for its intended uses.
What used to be called the "little" theater is no longer little. It has thousands of fans who were quick to turn back tickets during the pandemic without asking for refunds, saying, "We already paid for those and we will buy new tickets when the theater reopens."
Chase had a bright outlook for the theater.
"We are going to be OK," Chase said.
