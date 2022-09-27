VENICE — The city spent Monday and Tuesday hunkering down in the face of Hurricane Ian, the first major weather threat to the area since Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Irma swerved east and skirted by, causing tremendous damage but far less than it might have. Ian, on a different trajectory, has tracked eastward as well, putting the area directly in its sights, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning.
Landfall was predicted in Venice Wednesday afternoon or evening.
Rainfall of 10 inches or more is predicted, with peak storm surge of 8-12 feet.
Sarasota and Charlotte counties imposed evacuation orders Monday for residents in evacuation zone A and people who live in manufactured housing or on boats or barrier islands, and both opened their shelters.
The city issued an evacuation order of its own Tuesday morning. A local state of emergency had been declared Monday.
At Tuesday's City Council meeting, City Manager Ed Lavallee addressed confusion about the status of Venice's three bridges, saying that they're locked in the down position to allow vehicular traffic on and off the island.
They'll stay that way during the high-risk period, he said.
The city also issued an alert asking utility customers to limit water usage until further notice. Garbage collection was suspended on Wednesday and Thursday and the South Jetty, a popular spot to view storm surge, was closed.
The airport will remain open during the storm and will be a high priority for cleanup or repairs, if needed, Director Mark Cervasio said.
Both the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Punta Gorda Airports were in operation Tuesday but were expected to shut down when high sustained winds grounded planes.
Storm prep led to long gas station lines and empty store shelves Monday. Water and batteries were in particularly short supply, with law enforcement officials issuing notices about the state's price-gouging law.
Schools were closed Tuesday, for the safety of students and staff, but also because the county's 12 shelters are all at schools. The closest one to Venice is Taylor Ranch Elementary, 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice.
The closure runs at least through Thursday, depending on the impact from Ian. County Emergency Management Director Ed McCrane said Monday that he expected people would be sheltering Tuesday and Wednesday nights, after which the schools need to be reset for student use.
Most meetings and events were postponed or canceled as well, due to the uncertainty surrounding the storm.
The Venice City Council raced through its agenda in about an hour Tuesday, but not before several members took a moment to thank the city's first responders in advance for the work they're be putting in over the next several days.
Lavallee said the emergency operations center at the police station has been activated. About a dozen administrators will be there "with our towels and toothbrushes" to ride out the storm, he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.