VENICE — The city spent Monday and Tuesday hunkering down in the face of Hurricane Ian, the first major weather threat to the area since Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Winn-Dixie

The water shelves were all but sold out at the Venice Winn-Dixie Monday.
TJ Maxx

The TJ Maxx in Venice was boarded up Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian.


Venice Gondolier

A lift was needed Tuesday morning to close the hurricane shutters at the Venice Gondolier.
