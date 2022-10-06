NORTH PORT – The angry wind probed.
Inside Rich and Donna Silva’s Charlotte County home, Hurricane Ian found a weakness in the pipes, racing through vents and outlets and emerging as a howling, for hours, Donna Silva said of the mega-storm’s eeriest moments as the wind outside rocked and shredded sections of their cinder-block home.
Imagine it’s dark, the relentless wind is screaming, and the pipes are moaning like the dead, she said.
“The devil was in our house,” she said. “Very scary.”
“And it got stronger as the day went by,” Rich Silva added, poking through their remaining stuff Wednesday. Much of what tangible property they had — a pool cage, sheds and parts of the house — was flung beyond a backyard tree line.
“We were praying … it was pray, pray, pray.”
The house on Chancellor Boulevard was destroyed not by water but by incredibly powerful winds that blasted that section along the Charlotte-Sarasota border for more than eight hours.
Metal shrapnel and twisted aluminum piles lined Chancellor Boulevard and South Biscayne Drive. It was still there a week later, in the trees, everywhere but where it belonged.
HOLIDAY PARK
The nightmare on a much greater scale happened across from the Silvas at the Holiday Park in North Port, an older manufactured home resort of nearly 900 trailers, or “coaches” if you are Canadian.
The huge park from the 1970s is boxed in by Chancellor, South Sumter Boulevard, South Biscayne and U.S. 41. You could see residue of a neat and well-loved place where homes are given to the next generations.
Less than a mile away, Ian’s wind and the rain had shoved water through an older North Port neighborhood and flooded its homes.
But Holiday Park was attacked by wind, by some estimates 125-plus mph, according to weather authorities. Rain ruined what was exposed to the sky. Maybe two-thirds of Holiday Park was destroyed, fully or partly.
No injuries were reported.
Eddie Cross and Nick Mihnovets work in the winter residence of Mihnovets' parents in Holiday Park, a community in North Port.
Nobody was in the mobile home at the time of Hurricane Ian. Holiday Park's homes were all damaged - and many destroyed.
Mihnovets' parents are in their 90s and currently in the Midwest.
"It's just devastating," he said as he searched for family heirlooms. "We haven't had the heart to tell them yet."
Cross guffed.
"Told 'em it was a bit damaged," he said, as he pulled more roofing down through the kitchen and out a huge gapping hole in the wall.
Cross said he hosted more than 10 evacuees at his Port Charlotte home during Hurricane Ian. He'd stayed through other hurricanes through the years.
"Don't stick around; not worth it," he said.
Holiday Park residents said the wind would grab a peeling roof or carport and cartwheel those over its downwind neighbors, taking their roofs and carports with it.
Huge piles of aluminum lined the streets and into the nearby woods.
Rich Silva peeking through a garage door as the hurricane started Sept. 28 watched aluminum sheets sail over his home or glance off his cars and the house.
It was a giant metal snowstorm, he said, “or like something out of the ‘Wizard of Oz.’ The next one, we’re out of here … too much stress.”
John Kruszewski and his brother, Joel Kruszewski, surveyed the damage at their Holiday Park homes Wednesday. The pair had come from Ohio to check.
Funny guys finishing one another’s sentences, John Kruszewski puffed a cigarette as Joel Kruszewski told stories about their mother who had owned the singlewide coral-and-white trailer across the street. Joel Kruszewski inherited the place when she died.
It sat there snug and intact, its scalloped aluminum shutters bolted tight.
John Kruszewski wasn’t so lucky, musing he’d either scrape his sheared trailer and replace it with a modular home or simply sell the lot on which it sat.
But at 68, he wasn’t so sure starting fresh was an option.
“We loved it,” he said of the park. “We’d go to the pool with all of our kids. It was a wonderful place. But I don’t think it will ever be the same. And I don’t know where to start.”
