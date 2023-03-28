The numbers involving Hurricane Ian involve billions of dollars, tens of thousands of insurance claims, thousands of people remaining homeless and well more than 100 dead.
Cheryl Trojanowski, 65, said her mobile home in North Port was severely damaged in the storm.
“I stayed at my mom’s nursing home when the hurricane came through,” Trojanowski said.
When she returned to her home, she found damage and destruction.
“It was just utter devastation,” she said of the Harbor Island community where her parents have lived and where she’s stayed following the storm.
She recalled walking in and looking up into the damaged roof.
“I could see the sky,” she said.
Her parents owned the mobile home for more than two decades before that.
She ended up staying with her mother at the nursing home after the storm, and then with a friend — a familiar tale of Ian’s disruption on many local residents living arrangements.
Trojanowski said she ended up purchasing another home in the same mobile home park after there were delays in getting temporary housing from FEMA. She dipped into family savings to make a $217,000 purchase.
The North Port woman said she lives off of Social Security and needed to be near her mother, whom she took care of the previous six years.
Trojanowski knows there are other Florida households still displaced by the storm and hoping to get back to some kind of pre-storm normalcy.
There are still 626 local households comprising 1,607 people “currently housed in 152 hotels in the state,” according to numbers supplied by FEMA.
The U.S. agency said it has helped 696 households with temporary housing due to the Florida storm. It’s often the poorest, oldest and most vulnerable in Florida communities hit by the storm still struggling to recover from Ian’s impacts.
“There are still people living in the Walmart parking lot. There are still people living in other people’s homes,” she said.
Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s Southwest coast six months ago, causing as much as $65 billion in damage, according to the Swiss RE Institute, an international insurance firm.
Hurricane Ian accounted for as much as 57% of the $115 billion in worldwide damage caused by major disasters last year, the Zurich-based group reported.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has dispersed more than $1 billion in individual assistants grants and the U.S. Small Administration has given out $1.76 billion in small business grants in the response to Hurricane Ian, according to data provided by the federal emergency agency.
FEMA officials say there have been 46,440 National Flood Insurance claims submitted after Ian with $3.4 billion paid.
There are major frustrations with insurance companies from homeowners and local business upset with delayed, denied and lowball claims payments, non-returned phone calls and emails and notices from insurers canceling coverage or hiking premiums.
Trojanowski did get assistance funds from FEMA, including $700 immediately after the storm and $29,000 more for housing and living expenses, but said the purchase dipped into financial reserves.
But her trust of Florida’s insurance situation causes her pause when it comes to her new place.
“I’m not getting insurance for it. I can’t afford it,” Trojanowski said.
