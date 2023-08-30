Idalia leaves Venice bruised but not battered

Anticipating Hurricane Idalia: As we closely monitor the developments of Hurricane Idalia, we want to proactively address the potential disruptions to our print delivery services. The safety of our carriers and your well-being are our top priorities. Therefore, we are anticipating the delivery of your Wednesday Daily Sun will be delayed, our carriers will deliver as conditions allow.
One of three Florida Power & Light trucks in a convoy heads south on Jacaranda Boulevard Wednesday morning. The utility was reporting about 8,000 customers in the county were without power Wednesday afternoon.
"Last year we had a lot of damage from the north, and this year the winds came from the south," said Linda Booth, a homeowner on Venice Avenue. "Overall, there was definitely less damage when compared with Hurricane Ian. We had no tree tree loss with this one (Idalia)."
This mobile home park near the Venice North Bridge saw the water in its canals overflowing the banks.
The Intracoastal Waterway in Venice rose high Wednesday morning and overflowed its banks in areas.
The water was high Wednesday morning at the boat ramp near the Venice Historic Train Depot.
The water was so high by Freedom Boat Club Wednesday morning that motorists had to navigate flooded roads.
Idalia's winds shredded this tarp on a roof damaged nearly a year ago by Hurricane Ian.
This home in Bay Indies seemed to be one of the few damaged by Idalia.
It was good weather for ducks — and a swan — in Bay Indies Wednesday morning.
Hurricane Ian took down trees all over the city. This small one behind Prime Steakhouse was one of the few that fell to Idalia.
A rare sight — Centennial Park downtown empty on a weekday morning.
Though city buildings remained closed Wednesday, Public Works crews were out trimming and picking up debris.
A photographer snaps a shot of high surf at Venice Beach Wednesday morning.
Harbor Drive down to Caspersen Beach was closed due to flooding Wednesday.
Troll Music lost a large part of its roof to Idalia and is closed until further notice.
Insulated panels litter the sidewalk in front of Troll Music Wednesday.
Part of Troll Music's roof was peeled back by Idalia's winds.
Water floods the road just before MacArthur Beach and & Racquet Club in Venice.
Flooding necessitated closing the Tarpon Center Drive area for all but local traffic.
The Intracoastal Waterway in Nokomis rises Wednesday at Pelican Alley.
A band of dark clouds rolls in Wednesday over Laurel Road and Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice.
A "Road Under Water" sign sits along a section of Albee Farm Road.
Dark clouds roll in over the Venice Pier Tuesday evening.
Trees that were cut after they fell over during Hurricane Ian lie next to branches that were blown off during Hurricane Idalia along Albee Farm Road.
VENICE — The area's latest brush with an "I" hurricane will be much easier to recover from than the previous two.
Hurricane Irma, in 2017, passed by to the east after having Venice in its sights for a time but still caused extensive damage to buildings and vegetation and left some residents without power for several days.
A boat washed up near Indian Mound Park in Englewood after Hurricane Idalia passed the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Ultimately, the Category 3 hurricane hit the Big Bend area of Florida early Wednesday.
FPL trucks drive through Englewood on Wednesday afternoon. Thousands of people lost power for portions of Tuesday night and Wednesday after Hurricane Idalia passed by on its way through the Gulf of Mexico.
