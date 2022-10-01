Twisted aluminum and vinyl lay strewn everywhere at Lemon Bay Isles mobile home park in Englewood.
Chunks of aluminum, parts of mobile homes, line the streets of Lemon Bay Isles, a manufactured home community in Englewood on Saturday.
Standing water remained on roads four days after Hurricane Ian in Lemon Bay Isles mobile home park.
Hurricane Ian took its toll on Lemon Bay Isles mobile home park in Englewood. Some homes there lost car ports, sheds or porches, while others were completely destroyed.
A double-wide mobile home in Englewood's Lemon Bay Isles was ripped of it's aluminum front while neighboring units were shredded in Hurricane Ian's winds.
ENGLEWOOD — The road into Lemon Bay Isles was clear enough to drive over Saturday.
But not clear of shredded aluminum, vinyl, wood shards, steel porch frames, sheet metal screws, insulation and the personal belongings of retirees who made the park their home.
Few of those homes remained undamaged Saturday and many were total wrecks following the winds of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday afternoon.
Margaret Ramos was cleaning up Saturday, trying to pile debris along the street in front of her home.
"We were very fortunate," she said.
Many people in mobile homes heeded evacuation warnings by Charlotte and Sarasota County officials to get out and find a safe place to say as Ian was approaching Florida's west coast Tuesday.
The Ramoses were among them.
Ramos said she and her husband rode out the storm in Miami, then returned Thursday.
She said her home's roof was damaged, but her neighbor lost most of her roof. Her husband and son had climbed up on a ladder to try to remove loose pieces.
The Ramoses have been living in Lemon Bay Isles for about two years.
"This is our initiation to hurricanes," she said. "We are blessed, though. We are trying to help our neighbors in any way we can."
