TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters sent out a list of recommendations Tuesday afternoon for residents looking at Hurricane Ian.
"While stocking up on water, batteries and non-perishable goods is important, reviewing and printing a copy of your property insurance policy is just as essential to protecting your home and loved ones," Heather Keroes, with FAPIA, stated in an email.
The recommendations from FAPIA include:
• Checking what your policy covers: "Not all insurance policies are the same. Your policy may contain restrictions or exclusions on windstorm damage or caps on a water-related loss," it said. "Be sure to review your deductible as well, as this represents your out-of-pocket expense."
• Review “Duties After Loss” section of a policy: "If you need to file a claim, failure to follow the provisions listed in this section could result in non-payment," it said.
• Take photos: "Take pictures or shoot video to document the condition of your home and belongings before any damage possibly occurs," it said.
• Prepare a list of personal property - and make it detailed: "This will help document your claim after a loss," it said. "If you still have them, gather up receipts for large items such as major appliances, furniture and electronics; make copies to include with your property inventory."
• Create a list: "A disaster supply kit that includes copies of your insurance policies, family medical information, deeds and wills, etc. Place the originals of those important documents in a safe deposit box, safe or in a tightly sealed container in your car and make a digital copy to keep on the cloud for easy reference."
• Checking flood insurance: "This is especially important to have purchased by now if you live in a flood zone. Flood insurance typically has a grace period of 30 days before it goes into effect. That means you should purchase it well before any major storm. If you purchase it less than 30 days before a flood, you might not be able to file a claim.
• Work with licensed professionals: "If you’re struggling to know what to do first, public insurance adjusters can help, but be sure to only hire a licensed public adjuster. Public insurance adjusters are licensed by the state and trained to ethically advocate for and help policyholders throughout the complex claims submission process. Unfortunately, there are bad actors out there misrepresenting themselves, so take care to only work with a state-licensed public adjuster."
A FAPIA member adjuster here (all of whom are licensed by the state).
