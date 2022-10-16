NORTH PORT — The storm had vanished and the fear eased. Southwest Florida had survived, but parts of it were gone.
Then came the waiting. Over and over, survivors of Hurricane Ian wondered when help would arrive.
It was the same at La Casa, a mobile home community in south Sarasota County best known for its festive Christmas displays and the traffic lines to see them.
That strip of RV resorts and mobile home parks along Tamiami Trail in unincorporated Sarasota County and into North Port was hammered by the storm.
Like North Port’s Holiday Park mobile home community south of there, record winds shook things to the foundation. In Holiday Park, it was as if a bomb exploded.
Ian destroyed about one-third of La Casa’s 974 mobile homes, with up to 90% of them missing fixtures or parts or receiving rain damage, residents in the 55 and up park said. Electrical meters on “compromised” units were removed as power was restored.
La Casa also lost its internet.
No injuries were reported.
But when SOS calls for help went out, La Casa residents said, it was crickets.
Sarasota County officials, for instance, “said they were with us,” said Colette Welch, vice president of the La Casa Homeowners Association, the governing unit in the resident-owned property. “But we’re not getting the help. No call backs. The destruction … it was a real shock. I thought we were in a war zone.”
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said Sunday he met with residents of LaCasa in their community this weekend.
La Casa HOA President Tim Davis said some residents rode Ian out, sheltering in a park activity center of block concrete. The park’s nearly 300 acres, like its neighbors and some places in the region, were a mess.
Davis became the board’s president just as COVID arrived. Then Ian came, he said.
“It has been a real fun three years,” he said, laughing.
La Casa’s residents didn’t seek special favors or feel any more deserving than their neighbors, Welch and Davis added. Maybe a county commissioner returning phone calls or stopping by would ease the isolation.
“Why isn’t the government helping us? that kind of thing,” Welch said.
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said Sunday that he had visited the site on Saturday to hear from the community, more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian struck.
La Casa’s HOA convened a community town hall Wednesday. Aside from normal agenda business, selling the damaged park was raised, Davis said. Companies buy Florida mobile home villages like kids collect Pokémon cards, he added.
But “not even a hint” of consensus on selling among the nine board members, Davis added, at which point some 300 residents stood and cheered.
La Casa’s more immediate challenge was restoring internet, as it is a Sarasota County polling precinct. Nov. 8 is about three weeks off.
Not everything was gloomy, of course. Ian’s blackout prompted Welch to return to reading by flashlight, for example, and the night stars in a black canopy popped like Christmas lights, she said.
And a neighbor welcomed Welch after her home was damaged.
“I was always around politics,” said Davis, a former aide to a U.S. senator. “Since this, I couldn’t care less.”
