NOKOMIS — Laurel Civic has been providing hot meals, food distribution and emergency supplies for south Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian.

Peter Casamento and Alicia Williams

Laurel Civic Executive Director Peter Casamento and Youth Program Director Alicia Williams give out hot meals on a table in front of Laurel Civic in Nokomis.

"We’re here walking alongside the community every day, all the more during a crisis," said Laurel Civic Executive Director Peter Casamento.


Laurel Civic food distribution

Laurel Civic went door-to-door handing out food on Thursday, Oct. 6.
