NOKOMIS — Laurel Civic has been providing hot meals, food distribution and emergency supplies for south Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian.
"We’re here walking alongside the community every day, all the more during a crisis," said Laurel Civic Executive Director Peter Casamento.
The nonprofit organization is working with community leaders to help evaluate hurricane damage in Laurel, Nokomis and other areas in south Sarasota County.
Casamento and Laurel Civic founders Sandra Sims Terry and Reverend Willie Beckom have been surveying damage and listening to hurricane stories from locals.
On Thursday, the organization set up a table outside of its facility and served hot meals. Since many in the area still did not have internet or cell service, Laurel Civic also went door-to-door delivering the meals.
Over the next couple weeks, Laurel Civic will be providing more hurricane relief.
On Friday, Oct. 7, the organization is partnering with Awaken Church Outreach Center and Food Pantry in North Port to distribute hot meals.
The organization's next client's choice food distribution at the Sandra Sims Terry Community Center will be on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Laurel Civic is partnering with United Way of South Sarasota County as an emergency distribution center with items such as toiletries, batteries, flashlights, paper products and other emergency supplies.
