A roofer by trade, Mendoza is from Corpus Christi, Texas, where his home was knocked out by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Since then, he's been traveling a lot with his wife Johanna and their RV and roofing truck, going where people need storm repair.
This week, Larry and his wife are in Charlotte County, staying in an RV in front of the Murdock Walmart.
Walmart parking lots throughout the Hurricane Ian zone have become makeshift campsites for roofers, tree crews, independent subcontractors just looking for a place to park an RV or pitch a tent, cook a hot dinner and rest until it's time to work again.
Mendoza said the Walmart people were OK with them being in the lot, "as long as we keep it clean," he said.
"We cleaned up when we got here," he said. "I get it."
The presence of so many out-of-town workers in the area is filling up hotel rooms and short-term rentals all over Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota, Lee counties and beyond. They will be here for awhile as repairs to roofs, porches, carports, soffit, pool cages, drywall can take months and even years in some cases.
Some of the larger tree-trimming and power crews have set up larger camps, including the one at the Venice Airport.
But other, smaller outfits are finding their place to stay right in the middle of the disaster areas, where they can easily get a case of water, fresh vegetables or a couple of bags of ice.
Mendoza said he and his family were just in town, coming from Lake Charles, Louisiana, which is still rebuilding, two years after Hurricane Laura struck in August, 2020, followed by Hurricane Delta six weeks later.
Now they find themselves in next to the Murphy's Express gas station with its giant plywood "No Gas" sign.
In the evening, the parking lot becomes like little villages, Mendoza said. Generators come on and meals are cooked up and served.
"Everyone is kind of looking out for each other, making sure nothing happens," he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.