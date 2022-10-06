MURDOCK — Larry Mendoza knows bad storms.

A roofer by trade, Mendoza is from Corpus Christi, Texas, where his home was knocked out by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Since then, he's been traveling a lot with his wife Johanna and their RV and roofing truck, going where people need storm repair.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments