Charlotte and Sarasota County officials say they are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa and its potential impact on the area.
Charlotte County was placed under a Tropical Storm Watch Sunday afternoon.
"Our current forecast is looking pretty positive as far as minimal impacts to Charlotte County," Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said. "We have the possibility of tropical storm force winds but right now we are looking at winds sustained below that tropical storm force level.
"This is a storm surge threat but it’s minimal right now."
Fuller said they have been tracking Elsa for several days now.
The tropical storm first strengthened into a category one hurricane Friday but has since dropped back down to tropical storm strength.
"Most things are trending positively in our favor," Fuller said, "but we leaned forward at the end of last week and ensured that we could open a special needs shelter in case we needed to do that."
Fuller went on to say that as more storm advisories occur, the more confidence the National Hurricane Center gets in their tracking.
"The confidence in the track is getting higher and higher from the National Hurricane Center," he said. "If you were to look at the five-day cone today, we’re still within that three-day cone portion of it, but we’re trending more to the east of that (tracking)."
For now, Fuller said the county is in communication with the state of Florida, as well as surrounding counties.
"We usually have 150 people or so doing calls mainly for situational awareness especially for something like this where we are not taking any response actions at this time," Fuller said.
"Right now, we are just saying what’s going on with the storm, what we are currently looking at with the forecast and, if the forecast were to change, where we would receive some substantial impacts, here is what we would do."
Situational awareness is key in weather situations like this, according to Fuller.
"Every advisory we pay close attention to and base our decisions off the best information possible," he said. "Hopefully, everyone entered into hurricane season taking it seriously, having their plans in place, building their disaster kits, and knowing where they are going to go if they have to evacuate.
"Elsa may not be the storm that requires using any of that but it should be the reminder that we are in hurricane season and, if you haven’t done so already, now is the time to take that into account and make your plans."
More information from Charlotte County Emergency Management about Tropical Storm Elsa can be found on the Charlotte County website or by going to:
In Sarasota County, officials continue to monitor the tropical storm.
"We continue to communicate with local, state and federal partners, including the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, as we track Elsa’s progress," wrote Drew Winchester, Sarasota media relations officer, in a press release.
"While the path and intensity of the storm remain uncertain, all of Sarasota County is encouraged to review their emergency preparedness plans in the event the storm will have an impact on our community."
