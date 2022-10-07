The wrath of Hurricane Ian could not match the devotion of worshipers.
Local congregations still met, sometimes outside. And their messages were similar -- move forward and help others.
On Tuesday, on the eve of the most sacred of Jewish holidays, Yom Kippur, Rabbi Ben Shull of the Jewish Congregation of Venice had prepared to speak about the 75th anniversary of Israel and the promise of Jewish people to support Israel.
"We gave our word. Are we are as good as our word," he said.
Alas, Hurricane Ian arrived and caused the area to change its focus.
"Tonight I will talk as local as I can," he told the congregation.
He then spoke about his good neighbor, Charley, who had grown up on a farm in Maryland and was considerate, helpful, community-minded, generous and self- described as primitive.
"What makes us primitive? Does not having electricity and running water make us primitive?
"Long before there were electrical grids, the ancient sages spoke of four truths in people.
"No. 1. What is mine is mine and what is yours is yours.
"Some say this is a trait of common people. Others say it is a trait of Sodom and Gomorrah.
"No. 2. What is mine is yours and what is yours is mine.
"A trait of an ignorant person, or not?
"No. 3. What's mine is yours and what is yours is yours.
"Trait of a saintly person.
"No. 4. What's mine is mine and what is yours is mine.
"Trait of a wicked or evil person.
"God brought the hurricane," Rabbi Shull continued. "Instead of responding 'What is mine is mine and what is yours is yours,' we are now in a marathon, not a sprint.
"At first it is easy to be generous but we tend to slack off.
"Some will isolate at home with their Ring-monitored doors, yet this hurricane has ramifications that will last for years."
On the eve of Yom Kippur, congregants are asked to reflect on the past and how God will judge them.
"I dare us all to support those in need," Rabbi Shul said. "Care and share, not just tonight but always. Will we be selfless or selfish? It is up to us to decide."
Eli Rappaport, the president of the congregation, spoke about the fact that there was a service at the synagogue that night and why.
"When I saw the synagogue Saturday, my heart sank," he said. "Would we have to cancel services on Tuesday and Wednesday?"
Harvey Cohen asked for volunteers to come in on Sunday, and at least 30 showed up, Rappaport said.
"We could not have had services there without them."
On Tuesday evening, as everyone left for the 24 hours of fasting, as they do on every Yom Kippur, the piles of brush on both sides of Kennedy Drive were a reminder even in the dark of night of the power of the storm, which somehow had not damaged the temple, nor the spirit of the people.
In North Port, the North Port Community United Church of God had its first post-hurricane service Oct. 2.
"We kept it informal," Pastor Attila Szemesi said. "We offered coffee, cried on each other's shoulders and shared stories.
Afterward, they learned that it will be some time before they can again have services inside.
"The sanctuary was damaged more than we thought," the pastor said. "It is a construction zone and it could be hazardous to our health.
"This Sunday we will meet in a tent outside," Szemesi said. "There are so many amazing stories of people helping each other.
"A couple from our church was staying at a hotel in Venice and after the storm, the elevator didn't work and the wife could not go downstairs by herself," the pastor said. "The husband could not help her but there was a 300-pound man who said he could and carried her down the stairs."
At Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, the head church of the Catholic Diocese of Southwest Florida, was unscathed. Its adjacent school did not fare so well as Ian nearly peeled away its roof, church member Vee Garry-Chuilli said after the storm.
She was having breakfast with many of the teachers who are not sure when they will be back in their classrooms.
"We have 30 seminarians in the diocese," she added. "They all would be available to help."
In Port Charlotte, Pastor Ramon Centero finally went home Wednesday evening, a week after Ian inflicted so much damage on Port Charlotte. His three daughters had not seen him for nearly a week.
On Thursday morning, he was tarping a roof.
At the Murdock Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, senior Pastor Ron Tipton Jr. said there would be no Wednesday services for the foreseeable future as the church is serving as the Florida Baptist Command Center and serving meals daily from 11:30 a.m. to 1 or 2 p.m. daily.
"This past Sunday, the service was highly impromptu," Tipton said. "I wasn't sure where it needed to lead but I learned from the people and their needs...There will be a time of thanksgiving and prayer on campus Sunday."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.