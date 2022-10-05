ENGLEWOOD — Erica Hurley and her sons Luke and Aaron were smiling Wednesday morning.

They looked into their bags of hot McDonald's food, freshly cooked and free for everyone, at the Gulf Cove McDonald's.

Hurricane Ian Englewood McRig in Gulf Cove

Erica Hurley, a teacher at Kingsway Elementary School in Port Charlotte, gets a free McDonald's lunch Wednesday with her sons, Aaron Hurley, 15, and Luke Hurley, 9.


0
0
0
0
1

Load comments