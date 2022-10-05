ENGLEWOOD — Erica Hurley and her sons Luke and Aaron were smiling Wednesday morning.
They looked into their bags of hot McDonald's food, freshly cooked and free for everyone, at the Gulf Cove McDonald's.
"Looks like there is apple, a cheeseburger, fries and McNuggets," said Luke Hurley, 9, a student at Kingsway Elementary, when asked what he got.
Erica, a teacher at Kingsway, and son Aaron, 15, a Charlotte High student, were some of the first to be served up by McDonald's corporate employees at the Big Rig, who began cooking and serving Wednesday morning.
Brenda Symons was smiling as well.
She and her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Sergio Rodriguez, are owner/operators for the McDonald's in Gulf Cove and others in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. They haven't been able to open their Gulf Cove location, and wanted to help victims of Hurricane Ian who deserve a break.
Symons contacted McDonald's corporate offices and requested the McRig. It arrived with employees from all over the United States — Atlanta, Georgia, Columbus, Ohio, Chicago, Illinois, and Kissimmee were represented — began cooking up cheeseburgers, McNuggets and fries, bagging them and serving them to drive-thru and walk-up customers with big smiles.
"Some people have told me it is the first hot meal they've had," Symons said.
The Gulf Cove McDonald's is slowly coming back online, Sergio Rodriguez explained. The restaurant had been out of power until just recently, and is still on a water-boil advisory, plus employees are having problems with their own homes.
"We delivered some water and supplies to our employees and saw the conditions of their homes," said Amy Rodriguez. "We told McDonald's corporate that we wanted to do something to help people."
The McRig operation will be running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day until Saturday. People are asked to drive through the parking lot if they can, or walk up if they live nearby. Employees are there to help guide traffic.
Willie Shaffer of Englewood, who came with Tuesday Vaughn to get food for themselves and their crew, said he was thankful for the McRig and its servers.
"I've been craving a cheeseburger," he said.
