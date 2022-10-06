ENGLEWOOD — In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the Englewood Community Care Clinic at the Charlotte County West County Annex cannot serve its patients.
As of Thursday, the annex was closed.
But help is here. The Virginia-based Optum Serve Preparedness & Emergency Response has set up a mobile clinic in the parking lot of the Mac Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive Englewood. Hours will be treating patients 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
While the Community Care Clinic served only those who were too young to receive Medicare and could not qualify for Medicaid, the Optum clinic will see all patients who find themselves isolated and without medical care or able to reach their personal physicians in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
"It's free," Optum president and CEO LaShanda Cobbs said when asked how much did the services what the costs were to those Optum treats.
According to the Optum website at optum.com, the company says it is not a medical insurance company, but describes itself as "a family of 60,000 doctors in 2,000 locations nationwide. We work together to help 20+ million people live healthier lives."
But for Englewood, the Optum staff is ready and able to provide free medical exams.
Community Care Clinic executive director Beth Harrison said she does not know when the clinic will be able to open its door. The annex received power Thursday.
However, Harrison said Charlotte County facilities staff will be the ones to determine if the annex is safe to open or will need more extensive repairs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.