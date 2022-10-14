Hurricane Ian North Port scrappers

The heap of scrapped aluminum at Suncoast Metals in North Port reaches toward the sky. Suncoast pays scrappers for bringing it, then ships it off in bulk loads to eventually be melted down at metal recycling plants and returned to the market as usable aluminum.

NORTH PORT — Dave Doyle and Troy Borden will remove your junked aluminum — and take some yelling at for doing so.

The Port Charlotte men are metal scrappers, those who collect downed carports, the awnings, vents, soffit pieces, rain gutters and pool-cage skeletons that whistle off in high winds and aren’t salvageable.


Hurricane Ian North Port scrappers

Tony Bordon and other metal scrappers line up with their loads along Trott Circle in North Port, home of Suncoast Metals. The scrappers take the metal out of the neighborhoods, bypass the landfill, and bring direct it toward recycling, all while making a margin for their efforts.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments