The heap of scrapped aluminum at Suncoast Metals in North Port reaches toward the sky. Suncoast pays scrappers for bringing it, then ships it off in bulk loads to eventually be melted down at metal recycling plants and returned to the market as usable aluminum.
Tony Bordon and other metal scrappers line up with their loads along Trott Circle in North Port, home of Suncoast Metals. The scrappers take the metal out of the neighborhoods, bypass the landfill, and bring direct it toward recycling, all while making a margin for their efforts.
Metal scrappers are picking up tons of aluminum in neighborhoods hit hard by Hurricane Ian, then selling it to scrap buyers like Suncoast Metals in North Port. The metal is eventually melted down and reused.
Metal scrappers like Tony Borden, left, and Dave Doyle, bring their haul of recyclable aluminum to sell to Suncoast Metals in North Port.
NORTH PORT — Dave Doyle and Troy Borden will remove your junked aluminum — and take some yelling at for doing so.
The Port Charlotte men are metal scrappers, those who collect downed carports, the awnings, vents, soffit pieces, rain gutters and pool-cage skeletons that whistle off in high winds and aren’t salvageable.
Millions of tons sit curbside, courtesy of Hurricane Ian.
But hauling the stuff away sometimes includes abusive language or gestures, Doyle said, perhaps because locals are wary of shady "sales people" or the guy selling $4,000 roof tarps.
Still, clearing junk metal seemed like a no-brainer, he added.
“You get run off by old people calling us maggots,” Doyle said Tuesday, as he and Borden unloaded aluminum at a North Port scrapyard. "It's pretty crazy."
Metal scrappers scour the neighborhoods, cramming as much aluminum as is possible into one trip. Smart ones grab what's curbside, never trespass, Doyle said. That stuff goes to recyclers, where brokers pay about 30 cents a pound.
A metal scrapyard in North Port had accepted some 200,000 pounds on Monday, an operations spokesperson for Suncoast Metals said.
A truckload and brimming flatbed trailer can earn the scrapper $200-$300. Many work 15-18 hour days while the getting is good.
A small army of such scrappers is in Southwest Florida. While cities such as North Port focus on delayed garbage and landscaping pickups, private haulers catch the rest, making a few dollars in the process.
Prices are lower than normal, however, as supply and the cost to process aluminum is running hot, a spokesperson said Tuesday. The statewide average in normal circumstances is about 36 cents, although in down times it can pay much more, according to recycling websites.
“I don’t even know how to put it on a (measurement) scale,” said Melvin Alexander, operations manager at Suncoast Metals, of the intake demand. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Doyle and Borden after Ian would load their Dodge truck and flatbed trailer with aluminum flotsam.
They also cut downed trees, anything for a buck. Mobile home villages such as Holiday Park in North Port were mostly destroyed, aluminum everywhere, as if a bomb had exploded.
It’s what scrappers must dream about.
But Doyle, Borden and their scrapping colleagues had taken some abuse in the process, Doyle said Tuesday outside Suncoast Metals.
The line of rental trucks and pickups along Trott Circle was 30 or so deep.
One driver would surrender his/her payload, another would join the line. It was like that from the beginning.
Suncoast Metals Tuesday had 4-5 stories of stacked aluminum, a crane operator placing the stuff in huge heaps. The place was in a bubble, workers running here and there, the scrappers burning through fuel in their idling trucks.
But there was a sense of teamwork, everyone in it together.
"We cut trees, we do everything," Borden said, his arms and hands healing slivers of aluminum cuts, a smoke clenched in his teeth.
The aluminum is trucked from North Port and a larger Suncoast Metals scrapyard in Sarasota to Florida port cities for shipping to parts unknown, Alexander said.
About 80% of U.S. aluminum is recycled and re-recycled again, according to tracking data.
Still, doing what’s necessary while taking abuse from a scared or factually confused person can harsh the sport of self-employment, Doyle said.
“You say you’re sorry and drive away," he said. "We have to make a living, too.”
