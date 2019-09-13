PORT CHARLOTTE — Chances are good that Potential Tropical Cyclone Number 9, dubbed PTC9, may develop into a tropical storm later Friday or Saturday.
How will that potentially affect us in Southwest Florida?
PTC9 is expected to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm later Friday or Saturday as it lifts northwest through the central and northwestern Bahamas, and along or over the east coast of Florida Saturday into the evening, according to information from The National Weather Service. If it does develop into a tropical storm, it will be named Humberto.
Any impacts for Southwest Florida are expected to be minimal, NWS Meteorologist Austen Flannery told the Sun.
Models are trending to the east, Flannery said, noting "less and less impact for us."
What we could see include some passing showers, with some gusty winds Saturday and possibly into Sunday, Flannery added.
Flannery said it's important to remember that this is the time of year when we see the most systems. Regardless of what this system does, he said, it's important to remain vigilant.
Regardless of where the storm ends up, we should see an increase in clouds which should help bring some relief from the near record heat experienced this week.
Here's the local forecast at Punta Gorda Airport, from the NWS:
• Saturday day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89 degrees. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
• Saturday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
• Sunday day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Light south, southwest wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
• Sunday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
