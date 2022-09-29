Englewood's Mobile Gardens senior community sustained catastrophic damage on Wednesday night as Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast. Firefighters and National Guardsmen were searching door-to-door for people trapped inside some of the homes.
Second Lt. Pero of the National Guard, 3rd Battalion 3116 Artillery, speaks with Battalion Chief Raymond Reese of the Englewood Area Fire Control District. The firefighters and guardsmen were planning to check Englewood's mobile home parks door-to-door Thursday afternoon.
Englewood's Mobile Gardens senior community sustained catastrophic damage on Wednesday night as Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast. Firefighters and National Guardsmen were searching door-to-door for people trapped inside some of the homes.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Mobile homes on Manasota Key didn't hold up well to the winds of Hurricane Ian.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Second Lt. Pero of the National Guard, 3rd Battalion 3116 Artillery, speaks with Battalion Chief Raymond Reese of the Englewood Area Fire Control District. The firefighters and guardsmen were planning to check Englewood's mobile home parks door-to-door Thursday afternoon.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Members of the Florida National Guard, 3rd Battalion, 3116 Artillery prepare to help Englewood firefighters check the community's mobile home parks door-to-door Thursday afternoon.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Battalion Chief Raymond Reese, left, talks with Florida National Guardsmen as they prepare to search Englewood's mobile home parks on Thursday afternoon for survivors from Hurricane Ian.
ENGLEWOOD — National Guard troops arrived in Englewood on Thursday afternoon to help firefighters search mobile home parks for survivors.
All of Englewood's mobile home communities sustained significant damage from Hurricane Ian's winds with many homes destroyed or severely damaged.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District has plans to search each mobile home, door-to-door Thursday night. Battalion Chief Raymond Reese said the firefighters were looking for people who may be trapped inside damaged homes or who needed help.
The firefighters had help from the National Guardsmen. The 3rd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery, joined firefighters at their staging area in front of the Englewood Shopping Plaza as they prepared the search.
"We knew they needed extra manpower, so we want to help do search and rescue," said Second Lt. Pero. "We're going to every mobile home park, door-to-door, until we're done...We just want people to be safe."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.