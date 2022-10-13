Hurricane Ian Englewood m International Medical Corps' mobile medical unit

International Medical Corps' team members, from left, Pat Martin, Gail Yost and Tami Bachecki, help an elderly resident at the team's mobile medical unit Thursday in Englewood. Team members are from all over the country.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD  — People with cuts and bruises, sprains and strains can get some immediate free help in an Englewood parking lot.

The International Medical Corps' mobile medical unit is set up in front of the Ann & Chuck Dever Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood, this week.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

