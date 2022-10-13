International Medical Corps' team members, from left, Pat Martin, Gail Yost and Tami Bachecki, help an elderly resident at the team's mobile medical unit Thursday in Englewood. Team members are from all over the country.
ENGLEWOOD — People with cuts and bruises, sprains and strains can get some immediate free help in an Englewood parking lot.
The International Medical Corps' mobile medical unit is set up in front of the Ann & Chuck Dever Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood, this week.
A team of six nurses, three doctors and support staff are there from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
They have tents for shade and rain cover, and offer a range of medical help, including wound care, tetanus shots, and other care, explained Sue Mangicaro the team leader.
The idea is to serve people with less-urgent conditions who may not have the means to find a doctor and to keep them from having to go to the hospital emergency room.
"Another thing we can do is to help people renew their prescriptions," Magnicaro said. "For some people they have run out of medication, or they have lost it or it was destroyed. We can help."
The medical staff there can also check on chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure or any other health concern. It's all free.
Organizers say they will be there as long as they are needed, or until state officials send them someplace else. Their last stop before Englewood was outside The Boys & Girls Club on Gibralter Avenue in Port Charlotte.
