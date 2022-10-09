Though hemmed in on all sides by water, the three Atamanchuk eateries on Manasota Key are reopening their doors.
“We wanted to make sure we heard from all our staff before we started announcing much,” Sue Atamanchuk said. “Our staff at all three places are just amazing. Every day they’ve been down there helping get us open. One of them lost her entire home but still came in to help. What a trouper!
“The messages from our friends/guests near and far was unbelievable. We just love this community. #EnglewoodStrong is such a true statement.”
The co-owner, with husband Rocket, of the iconic Lock ‘N Key Restaurant & Pub, SandBar Tiki & Grille, and the nearly year-old Magnolias on the Bay, reported Friday that all restaurants had water and power, and were awaiting only better water pressure to reopen.
“We were expecting a big crowd,” she said. “We got deliveries and opened the Lock and SandBar Saturday. Magnolias should open Tuesday.
“All three have limited menus, but we’re taking credit cards now.
“And we have 1,000 pounds of ice (two refrigerated trucks’ worth), to get us through.”
But the storm demolished another Englewood icon, the quarter-century-old Country Hound Café, which lacks the insurance to rebuild.
Their PayPal is at bit.ly/3Vd7ocd. Choose the option for friends and family. Samantha Stone and Caraline Eisele also have Venmo or Cash App, and will forward funds to the owners.
Debbie Chow reported that Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County lost its roof in the storm and will be closed for at least four months. Nevertheless, its meals will roll again on Oct. 17, supplied by Chef Keith Meyer of Punta Gorda’s F.M. Don’s.
By then, the meals will need more drivers. Those who can dedicate 1½ hours of their week to delivering meals should text office manager Kate at 941-628-6580.
The following includes the latest openings, with more coming every day. Be aware that many have limited menus and might accept cash only.
Englewood
Artur’s
A Better Scoop
Blue Pineapple
Farlow’s on the Water
Lock ‘N Key
Magnolia’s on the Bay (Tuesday)
Marco’s Pizza
Pasty Shop
SandBar Tiki & Grille
Texas Best BBQ
Wink’s Diner
Zarates Family Restaurant
North Port
Blue Tequila
Bocca Lupo
Dubz BBQ
Empire Bagel
First Watch
Long Island Brothers Pizza
Marlowe’s BBQ
Pink Tequila
Tapas 1
Zio’s
Port Charlotte
All-Star Sports Grill
Bean Depot Café
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Deep Creek
Bella Napoli
Big Bamboo
BLU Grotto
Bocca Lupo
Brothers Fish House
Carrabba’s
Chili’s
China Wok
Chubbyz
Finnegan’s
Fin Sushi
Healthy Pho
Hidalgo’s Tacos
Howard’s Hershey’s Ice Cream
Lime Tequila
Little Good Times Diner
LongHorn Steakhouse
Luigi’s
Metro Diner
Olive Garden
Outback
PaddyWagon
Pitmasters All-American BBQ
Portside Tavern
Red Lobster
Rossini Trattoria Gastronomica
Soup Jungle Café
Sweet’s Diner
Taste of Europe Bistro
Watson’s Ice Cream in Deep Creek continues to host daily food trucks incuding Grace’s Taste of Poland and La Bamba.
Punta Gorda/Arcadia
88 Keys, Wyvern Hotel
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Punta Gorda
The Belgian Monk
Brooklyn Joe’s Pizza
Burg’r Bar
Capt. Bill’s Hot Delicious Seafood
Celtic Ray Public House
Dean’s South of the Border
Downtown Gatorz
Elena’s
Family Grill
Hungry Howie’s
Hurricane Charley’s
Ice House Pub
Ichi Sushi & Hibachi
Italia at River City (Tuesday)
Isabel & Annabel’s
John Ski’s House of Breakfast and Lunch
Laishley Crab House
Leroy’s
Mary Margaret’s Tea & Biscuit (Arcadia)
Monty’s
Penny’s Restaurant
The Perfect Caper
Pho Saigon
Pioneers Pizza
Pizza Gorda
Los Mariachis
River City Grill
Riviera Bar & Grill
Sandra’s German Restaurant
Shorty’s Place
Stingrays
Toula’s
Village Brewhouse
Village Fish Market
Wellen Park/Venice/Nokomis
Abby’s on Miami
Bayside Grille Nokomis
Big Mike’s Pizza
Blu Island Bistro
Bocca Lupo
Bogey’s
Bonefish Grill
BrewBurgers Back Porch
Briandi’s
British Open Pub
Burgundy Square Café
Café Evergreen
Cassariano
Chaz 51 Steakhouse
Chili’s
Ciao Gelato (Wednesday)
Crisp & Green
Croissant & Co.
The Crow’s Nest
Daiquiri Deck
Dockside Waterfront Grille
Fins at Sharky’s
Gold Rush BBQ
Irma’s Tacos
Le Petit Jardin Cafe
Linksters Tap Room
L’Olive Restaurant
Lucarelli’s
Mad Dog Hot Dogs
Metro Diner
Off The Wagon
Old Salty Dog
Paradise Grill
Pinchers
Pizza Gorda
Prime Serious Steak
Ristorante San Marco
Sand Trap
Seed to Table Vegan Eatery
Sharky’s on the Pier
Shuck N’ Ale
Snowbirds Café
The Soda Fountain
Star Thai Sushi
Suncoast Café
TJ Carney’s
Venezia Restaurant & Bar
Venice Avenue Creamery
Waterfrontoo Restaurant
