Though hemmed in on all sides by water, the three Atamanchuk eateries on Manasota Key are reopening their doors.

“We wanted to make sure we heard from all our staff before we started announcing much,” Sue Atamanchuk said. “Our staff at all three places are just amazing. Every day they’ve been down there helping get us open. One of them lost her entire home but still came in to help. What a trouper!


