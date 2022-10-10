Hurricane Ian Lemon Bay High

A work crew gathers at Lemon Bay High School on Thursday morning, aiming at getting the school ready for students to return. District officials said the school and most others in Charlotte County, would reopen Oct. 18.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Schools announced that 19 of the district's 21 schools will be reopened on Oct. 18.

The two that will not be opened are Port Charlotte Middle School and L.A. Ainger Middle School in Englewood. 


