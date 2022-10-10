A work crew gathers at Lemon Bay High School on Thursday morning, aiming at getting the school ready for students to return. District officials said the school and most others in Charlotte County, would reopen Oct. 18.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Schools announced that 19 of the district's 21 schools will be reopened on Oct. 18.
The two that will not be opened are Port Charlotte Middle School and L.A. Ainger Middle School in Englewood.
LA Ainger Middle School students will return Oct. 24.
An update on a return date for Port Charlotte Middle School will be released later this week.
District officials said Monday that all schools have electrical power.
Also, all schools are sealed so that "no further water intrusion can occur. The first rain will confirm this, district officials said.
District staff are continuing to dry out and dehumidify buildings. Workers are removing debris from campuses and from some rooms.
Building Specialist inspections and air-quality inspections are continuing.
All staff, including LA Ainger employees, should report to their work sites on Oct. 17, the district stated.
Port Charlotte Middle School staff should report to the Peace River Elementary School Cafeteria on Oct. 17.
Year-round schools will still go on intersession Oct. 17 through Oct. 28.
ATHLETICS UPDATE
Athletics’ facilities will be cleared for play today, district officials stated Monday.
Schools can begin practice on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
"All fields were dragged with a magnetized machine to ensure no small metal debris is on the fields. Multiple passes on the field were performed to pick up larger debris. We expect clearance on the gyms today," the Monday release states.
SARASOTA COUNTY
Public schools in Sarasota County, excluding Englewood and North Port schools, restarted sessions Monday. Sarasota County Public Schools are expected to announce restart dates for the North Port and Englewood schools sometime today.
