Hurricane Ian Sarasota County Schools

Dr. Brennan Asplen speaks to the media Monday about the status of Sarasota County Schools.

 SCREENSHOT

SARASOTA — Most schools in North Port are on schedule to reopen by Monday, Oct. 17, Sarasota County Schools officials said Friday afternoon.

However, Englewood Elementary School and Cranberry Elementary in North Port will not open until Tuesday, Oct. 18, school officials said.


