SARASOTA — Most schools in North Port are on schedule to reopen by Monday, Oct. 17, Sarasota County Schools officials said Friday afternoon.
However, Englewood Elementary School and Cranberry Elementary in North Port will not open until Tuesday, Oct. 18, school officials said.
The list of schools opening Monday includes Atwater, Glenallen and Lamarque and Toledo Blade elementaries, Heron Creek and Woodland middle schools, North Port High School and Suncoast Technical College — North Port Campus
SKY Academy in Englewood will also open Monday.
Sarasota County opened most of its schools in mid-county and north county on Monday. Schools in North Port and Englewood Elementary would take a little longer, officials said Monday, since their damage from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28 was much greater. All schools in the district received some damage from the category 4 storm.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen said the reopening day went “smoothly,” with schools being fully staffed and students showing up in numbers that are normal compared to pre-Hurricane Ian’s strike.
Asplen said the district officials would develop their plan this week for how south county students will make up their lost week. They will have to recommend changes to the school district calendar. Any changes to the calendar would have to be approved by the Sarasota County School Board.
Charlotte County Schools announced that 19 of the district’s 21 schools will be reopened on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The two that will not be opened are Port Charlotte Middle School and L.A. Ainger Middle School in Englewood. LA Ainger Middle School students will return Oct. 24.
Port Charlotte Middle School’s opening will be delayed, officials said.
