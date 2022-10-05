NORTH PORT — The residents of Myrtle J Riverside Retreat say the key to surviving and recovering from Hurricane Ian is each other.
Through bonfires and sing-alongs, they had all become family before Ian’s arrival, said Ashley Zachar, who has lived in the small mobile home and RV park along the Myakka River for about a year.
“That’s why we rode it out together,” she said.
Zachar, who’s seven months pregnant, and her boyfriend, Craig Siringer, were among the people hunkered down in the home of Tony Kimball, who recently inherited an interest in the park from his mother.
She said it was her first hurricane.
“We held hands and made it through,” Zachar said.
Despite Ian’s heavy rain, the park didn’t flood during the storm, so they thought about leaving when the eye brought some calm, she said. But just then the wind pushed part of a tree through Kimball’s roof.
Between the resurgent wind and the falling trees, leaving was no longer an option, he told them, even as the water rose in the small house.
It got up to thigh height, Zachar said.
“It was devastating to say the least,” she said.
Kimball has been sleeping in a tent sent up near his home. Another tent next to it shelters some of the supplies people are sharing.
Zachar said the water rose only to the doorstep of the mobile home she and Siringer have been converting into a tiny house. Part of the work was to reinforce the roof, which helped it ride out the storm.
The front door and floors will need to be replaced, she said, but the important thing is “we’re alive.”
She said she wasn’t sure Siringer would be, though, after seeing the wind blow him across the park when he went out to check on someone.
It was scary, and they were lucky, he said.
So was Alex Kreitlow, who has also lived in the park about a year.
He watched the storm rage from inside his home, he said, at one point urging a tree not to fall on it by saying, “In the name of Jesus, stay away.”
It did, avoiding Siringer and Zachar’s home as well.
“You saved my house, too,” Siringer said.
Kreitlow’s home, which is on higher ground, suffered no damage and had no water intrusion, he said. And when he was finally able to get out of the park and go check on his boat in El Jobean, it was unharmed as well, he said, though others nearby had been moved or even flipped over.
He joked about buying some lottery tickets and using the proceeds to fix up the park if he wins.
But other residents face a more difficult recovery.
The real flooding occurred after the storm passed and the river rose, Siringer said. At one point it went partway up the inclined entrance to the park before receding.
Wednesday was the first day the water was low enough for them to be able to bring their truck in, Zachar said.
The water was still high enough, though, that the homes closest to the river were accessible only by a makeshift bridge during high tide. Zacahar said she hoped the area would be dry Thursday.
And a number of homes suffered damage from wind and trees. One between Kreitlow’s and Siringer and Zachar’s was destroyed, while an RV near the entrance that had only recently arrived also had its roof pierced by a tree.
Another tree had fallen on a nearby pickup truck, crushing the bed.
Power remained out in the park Wednesday, so there was no electricity to operate the well that provides water. Florida Power & Light personnel were onsite evaluating the situation, which includes a low-hanging wire.
Zachar said the National Guard brought them some food they’ve been cooking on a campfire, and the park has also been getting supplies from Ives Church Sarasota, a Brazilian Assembly of God affiliate.
Church members passing by on their way back to Sarasota had seen that the people in the park needed help, so they stopped and dropped off some gas, with a promise to return with food and water.
They made a delivery Wednesday and probably will be back, church member Sidney De Souza said.
People have just been stepping up to help, Kreitlow said.
Especially the park residents themselves.
“If we didn’t have the group of people we have here … we probably wouldn’t have made it,” Siringer said.
He and Zachar have a home remodeling business, Siringer Services LLC. He said he has a couple of calls for work on Thursday.
Kreitlow said he thinks things will be better in the park in 30 days. Siringer says real recovery will taker a lot longer.
“It’s going to take years to come back from this,” he said.
