Church

Alex Kreitlow, left, talks with Welbert Siqueira, center, of Ives Church Sarasota, which has been proving supplies to the residents of Myrtle J Riverside Retreat on Wednesday.

NORTH PORT — The residents of Myrtle J Riverside Retreat say the key to surviving and recovering from Hurricane Ian is each other.

Through bonfires and sing-alongs, they had all become family before Ian’s arrival, said Ashley Zachar, who has lived in the small mobile home and RV park along the Myakka River for about a year.

Siringer and Zachar

Craig Siringer and Ashley Zachar rode out her first hurricane at Myrtle J Riverside Retreat. Their home sustained relatively little damage after Hurricane Ian.
Kimball's house

Tony Kimball’s house in Myrtle J Riverside Retreat was a refuge for some park members during Hurricane Ian until a tree knocked a hole in the roof, flooding it. The Myakka River is in the background.
Tent

Park co-owner Tony Kimball is living in the tent at left because of Hurricane Ian damage to his house in Myrtle J Riverside Retreat. In the background are the homes owned by Alex Kreitlow and Craig Siringer and Ashley Zachar, with one destroyed by Hurricane Ian in between.


Driveway

Craig Siringer heads down the inclined driveway into Myrtle J Riverside Retreat on Wednesday. At their height, flood waters came partway up the drive. At left, two Florida Power & Light employees assess the park’s electrical issues.
Truck

A tree felled by Hurricane Ian crushed the bed of this truck in Myrtle J Riverside Retreat.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments