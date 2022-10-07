Hurricane Ian North Port FEMA center

Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, attends the opening of the one-stop Aid Center on Friday at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.

NORTH PORT — A new Disaster Recovery Center has opened to help Floridians who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The new center opened Friday at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. It's off Toledo Blade and Cranberry Boulevards, on the North Port campus of the Sarasota Technical College, near Interstate 75.


