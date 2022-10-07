NORTH PORT — A new Disaster Recovery Center has opened to help Floridians who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
The new center opened Friday at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. It's off Toledo Blade and Cranberry Boulevards, on the North Port campus of the Sarasota Technical College, near Interstate 75.
These center is operated by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to provide a one-stop shop for individuals or businesses that need help recovering from the storm.
It will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Agencies there include:
• Federal Emergency Management Agency
• Florida Division of Emergency Management
• Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
• Office of Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis
• Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation
• Florida Department of Children and Families
• Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs
• Florida Office of Insurance Regulation
• Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
• Enterprise Florida, Inc.
• Legal Services of North Florida
• CareerSource Southwest Florida
• CareerSource South Florida
• CareerSource Pasco Hernando
• Florida Small Business Development Center Network
• U.S. Small Business Administration
Volunteer groups are also represented.
A second site is opening at the Joseph P. D'Alessandro Office Complex, 2295 Victoria Ave., Fort Myers.
The Disaster Recovery Centers include Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Initial Payment Centers, according to a press release issued Friday.
"The Initial Payment Center is for policyholders to meet directly with their insurance companies to file claims, and for the insurance company to issue checks to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, insurance carriers will focus on the immediate needs of policy holders by providing resources for specific items including living expenses," the release states.
