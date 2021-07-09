UPDATE, 10:14 a.m.: North Port emergency officials met Friday morning with representatives from several agencies in the Region 6 strike team this morning at the Emergency Operations Center at City Hall.
The members of the team, which includes members from Charlotte County Fire & EMS, Sarasota County Fire, city of Sarasota Fire and Bradenton Fire departments, brought high-water vehicles and boats to help with evacuations and patrols of the flooded areas.
As flood waters rise in the North Port Estates area, officials urged people to evacuate. They are offering help for those who want to get out, and a shelter is staffed with Red Cross volunteers for those who need a place to stay.
The good news is flooded areas to the north have topped off and are lowering, meaning the flood waters in North Port could begin to subside over the weekend. The bad news is that rain is forecast for the area for this afternoon and through the weekend, which won't help lower water levels.
City spokesman Josh Taylor issued the following statement at 10 a.m.:
"Overnight, waters continued to rise in impacted areas of the city. Currently, we do not have any confirmed water in living areas of homes.
"Water gauges to our north, near State Road 72, have topped off and are currently lowering. It could still take until Sunday for those impacts to be felt here in North Port. We’re hopeful the water will move laterally between ditches, and not up, into homes.
"We’re asking that roads in the area stay to local traffic and that people respect the fact that water could be pushed into homes from the wake of vehicles. Emergency crews will need to access the areas. We will do what we can to reduce the impact as much as possible."
The city's flood hotline is 941-429-7169. People can call with any flooding-related questions.
NORTH PORT — Rising flood waters continue to plague sections of North Port, with possibly dangerous conditions in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to city officials monitoring the situation Friday morning.
As conditions have worsened, regional police and fire rescue agencies are convening Friday morning to debrief in North Port, spokesman Josh Taylor said, to anticipate the possibility of elevated flooding in the North Port Estates, north of Interstate 75.
The city has closed a portion of Tropicaire Boulevard between Sumpter Boulevard and Taneytown Road, where the flooding is at its worst. The Sumpter-Tropicaire intersection is open.
"Crews continue to monitor the slowly rising waters in the city," city spokesman Josh Taylor said in a statement Friday morning. "Most major throughways are still passable. This is a fluid situation, and things are likely to change hourly."
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for southeastern Sarasota County that is to stay in effect until 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The area received 10-12 inches of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as Hurricane Elsa passed north in the Gulf of Mexico.
Other pockets of the city had reported street flooding and road closures as well. There were no reports of injuries and flood waters had crept closer to homes and vehicles on elevated parcels.
North Port had activated its Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday as flood waters began seeping into that area of town.
“The water could come at a level not seen here in the city in decades,” Taylor had said Thursday.
The city’s emergency response Thursday included opening the Morgan Family Community Center on West Price Boulevard as a shelter. Three people had arrived but later left to shelter with friends, Taylor said.
City workers helped evacuate residents trapped by floodwaters with a city airboat, fire and brush-hauling trucks.
But even as emergency measures were imposed — which included notifying the American Red Cross and reactivating the Emergency Operations Center — residents in North Port Estates and outlying rural areas were caught off-guard by flooding that started late Wednesday, gained steam through Thursday.
In pockets, floodwater was waist deep, surging in sheets like a riptide. Tropicare Boulevard was like a boat channel, drivers tiptoeing their vehicles or outright plowed through brackish waters about mid-tire deep.
Side streets were closed, a city airboat surveying neighborhoods and plucking residents to safety.
Depending on weather, that surge could run through the weekend, Taylor said. Weather conditions following heavy rains and the glancing blow of Hurricane Elsa had returned life to normalcy, those caught unaware on Thursday said.
The city's flood hotline is 941-429-7169. People can call with any flooding-related questions.
The city has set up a self-serve sandbag station behind City Hall, next to the Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields past the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
There are bags, sand and shovels for people to fill on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.