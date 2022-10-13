NORTH PORT — Understanding many children who attend schools in North Port may have to return after their home flooded, the Kiwanis Club of North Port is trying to help.
The club teamed up with the 800-plus Heron Creek residents, the Education Foundation, Patterson Foundation, South Sarasota United Way, When All Else Fails and the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce to host a pop-up laundry and children’s clothing give away 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Village Laundry, 14251 Tamiami Trail, North Port, near Winn-Dixie on U.S. 41.
“We are also having supplies delivered from other Kiwanis Clubs in the state,” said Chris Street, club secretary. “We know students will need everything from supplies to snacks.”
The Patterson Foundation is supplying hundreds of quarters for people to use for wash clothing, along with detergent.
The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading is supplying books for children as they wait for the laundry.
Kiwanis invites parents to bring any donations of clean, like-new clothing to donate or exchange. School uniforms are welcome. There are some new shoes and sneakers for students.
The club operates the Children’s Community Clothing Closet in partnership with the city of North Port. However, Hurricane Ian ripped the roof off of the club’s new portable building it was planning on opening on Oct. 1. The club will have a Portable On Demand by next month to be able to continue serving students.
Jennifer Striebly has been a resident of Heron Creek in North Port for 10 years.
“We were shell-shocked for 10 days and we are so proud that our neighbors wanted to help the community,” Striebly said. “We’ve delivered carloads of goods for Saturday, and we’re very happy to help. We are here to support each other.”
