Barbara Cruz and Jaden Johnson

Barbara Cruz, executive director at left, and Jaden Johnson, director of development and communications, donate to North Port for the Saturday event.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — Understanding many children who attend schools in North Port may have to return after their home flooded, the Kiwanis Club of North Port is trying to help.

The club teamed up with the 800-plus Heron Creek residents, the Education Foundation, Patterson Foundation, South Sarasota United Way, When All Else Fails and the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce to host a pop-up laundry and children’s clothing give away 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Village Laundry, 14251 Tamiami Trail, North Port, near Winn-Dixie on U.S. 41.


Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments