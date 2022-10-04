NORTH PORT – It still looks and smells as if a mud bomb exploded.
Or “the apocalypse,” said Colleen Taylor, a homeowner in the older McKibben Drive area put it.
Even a rare cool October day couldn’t soften the harder visuals Tuesday in the Country Club Ridge neighborhoods, that older section of North Port that includes McKibben Drive and north.
Hundreds of homes from the 1970s and '80s got shredded or swamped in last Sept. 28-29's Hurricane Ian.
The nearby Cocoplum Waterway would swell and its waters moved to dry land with hurricane winds. Older homes pre-dated Florida's tougher building codes from Hurricane Charley in 2004.
It was another chapter in the mass destruction of Hurricane Ian, which caught many flat-footed.
Nearly everyone had a story, including Colleen and Kevin Taylor, whose McKibben home became a sponge from Cocoplum's cold waters seeping into their house like a dark spirit. The adults, their child, a dog and cats had perched on a sofa to keep safe.
“It was uncomfortable, dude,” Kevin Taylor said of the water in their home.
Tuesday’s leftovers were a muck and a stink.
“We’re not supposed to be a flood zone,” Colleen Taylor said.
On Tuesday, Kevin was hauling plastic containers around, filled with her of soggy drywall and insulation. Twin Kia Souls stood nearby, the car doors flared open to wind-dry the soaked interiors.
The nearby Cocoplum Waterway, part of the Myakka River Watershed, swelled and was shoved outward by Hurricane Ian’s winds. Neighbors reported streets as streams, water rushing with force, sweeping debris - and eventually finding its way into the homes.
Six days in and it was house after house of recovery, hundreds of them. Few were spared.
Some were boarded against the wind. In some cases, their owners unaware water had invaded their places.
Drivers had to pick their way through, as all sorts of litter carpeted the streets. Glass, sharp things and shingle nails were a concern.
People had pushed their stuff to the curb, ruined clothes, furniture and downed branches. Power poles had tilted, trees knocked over like bowling pins. Weeks of rain had softened the soil, wind did the rest.
And all of that had collected in a muddy, smelly stew.
Still with disbelief, locals set about with grim determination to endure. City services were quickly restored; power about a day later. That lifted everyone’s spirits, neighbors said.
But there is still a concussion to the community - not quite sure what happened, even knowing the reality.
Cleaning crews chain-sawed trees and insurance estimators bobbed about with a tablet and devices to detect water behind drywall.
On Tuesday, it a new sense of normalcy, much like what happened during COVID-19.
“We have each other,” McKibben Drive renter Angie McDonald said. “And we have it better than others.”
What Ian didn’t snatch, the water, rain or other elemental enemy did, according to resident David Moore.
He survived with Angie McDonald, their five kids and dog, Clyde, by running David’s fishing boat to higher ground.
He returned time after time to pluck people from the streets, arms above their heads clutching a dog or a cat, the water waist and chest high and running swiftly, he said.
North Port's Country Club Ridge was an older neighborhood. Some may have said historic for the city. Moore's not sure if people will return to it.
“I don’t know about that," he said. "But it’s definitely historic now, buddy.”
