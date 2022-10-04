NORTH PORT – It still looks and smells as if a mud bomb exploded.

Or “the apocalypse,” said Colleen Taylor, a homeowner in the older McKibben Drive area put it.

Hurricane Ian North Port McKibben neighborhood

Angie McDonald and David Moore lost most of their belongings in Wednesday's Hurricane Ian. Moore stayed behind to pluck neighbors from flood waters with his fishing boat. The couple's five kids and their dog, Clyde, made it to safety.


Hurricane Ian North Port McKibben neighborhood

Angie McDonald took this photo of rising water near her McKibben Drive home during Hurricane Ian.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments