ENGLEWOOD — Mary Lou Koesel doesn't know where to go or what to do next.

Like other of the mobile homes off Tenth Street and San Casa Drive, Hurricane Ian peeled the walls off her single-wide mobile home at the corner of Tenth and Rose Avenue in Grove City, where Koesel, now in her 70s, and her daughter, now in her early 50s, lived.


Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments