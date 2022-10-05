Sign of the times in Englewood and Grove City after Hurricane Ian. Despite the significant damage her mobile home sustained, Cherylann Galway and her niece, Ella Quinn, distributed ice and water to neighbors in need.
Where to go and what to do next are the challenges for Mary Lou Koesel and her daughter. Their mobile home at the corner of Tenth Street and Rose Avenue in Englewood is a twisted knot of aluminum and personal belongings.
Hurricane Ian tore through Grove City and ripped up two large oaks, throwing the heritage trees onto the roof of Ernie and Shirley Ferguson's Illinois Avenue home. The couple still would not want to live anywhere else.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
ENGLEWOOD — Mary Lou Koesel doesn't know where to go or what to do next.
Like other of the mobile homes off Tenth Street and San Casa Drive, Hurricane Ian peeled the walls off her single-wide mobile home at the corner of Tenth and Rose Avenue in Grove City, where Koesel, now in her 70s, and her daughter, now in her early 50s, lived.
Where they will live now and tomorrow is anyone's guess.
Koesel's mobile home is now a twisted pile of aluminum and personal belongings. Koesel said she cannot afford to replace her mobile home with a new one.
The mother and daughter sheltered during the storm in Port Charlotte and now are in a short-term, temporary shelter.
"I don't what's my next step," Koesel said.
She asks anyone who knows where she and and her daughter can shelter to call 941-249-2909.
Koesel's neighbors, Glenn and Cherylann Galway's mobile home also was left in shambles. Ten hours after Grove City and Englewood started to feel the fury of the hurricane.
"We left 10 hours after it started, when the roof was lifted off the lanai," Cherylann said. And when she returned after the storm, Cherylann said, "I cried and cried and cried."
Like Koesel, Galway said she and her husband, a Vietnam vet, could not afford clearing their property of the storm-damaged mobile home with a new one.
But now, Galway said, "I am living with hope."
The Galways have seen family come to their assistance in the wake of the storm. Cherylann and her visiting niece, 8-year-old Ella Quinn, distributed water and ice to the Galways' neighbors. Ella said it was the right thing to do.
GROVE CITY
About 20 years ago, Ernie Ferguson planted sapling oaks in his yard on Illinois Avenue on a canal when he and his wife Shirley first moved into their home.
What remains of those heritage oaks, pushed over by Hurricane Ian, now lay on the metal roof of the Fergunsons' home. The couple road out the storm at their daughter's home in Rotonda.
"I wasn't afraid," Shirley said after they returned home. "We made all our preparations."
The Fergusons suspect water may have flooded their home since their wood floors, and neither would the consider moving.
"This is the best street in the world," Ernie said, recounting how their neighbors pulled together on many occasions — including in the wake of Ian.
He's also pulling together money to offset the $4,000 deductible for the individual who mows his lawn and maintains his landscape.
The Fergusons' lawn service provider's home saw significant damage and he doesn't have wherewithal to pay the deductible.
On Arkansas Avenue, Walter and Pamela Fisher — who originally migrated from Arkansas to live in Grove City — view themselves as fortunate. Walter, a retired contractor, replaced the roof and saw that it was strapped down to resist hurricane forces.
How strong was Ian?
Wind shot through keyholes, Pamela said.
What's needed now?
"Patience," she said. "And prayers everybody gets the help they need."
