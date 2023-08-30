TALLAHASSEE — Recovery efforts, including restoring power and searching damaged properties, began Wednesday after Hurricane Idalia made landfall in a sparsely populated area of the Gulf Coast before crossing parts of North Florida into Georgia.

More than 500,000 utility customers had lost power during the storm, which came up the Gulf of Mexico before crashing ashore about 7:45 a.m. in Taylor County’s Keaton Beach area. The state as of early afternoon had not confirmed any deaths.


   
