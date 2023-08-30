Anticipating Hurricane Idalia: As we closely monitor the developments of Hurricane Idalia, we want to proactively address the potential disruptions to our print delivery services. The safety of our carriers and your well-being are our top priorities. Therefore, we are anticipating the delivery of your Wednesday Daily Sun will be delayed, our carriers will deliver as conditions allow.
Hurricane Idalia did not down many trees in Pinellas County but brought storm surges and floodwaters to beaches and barrier islands as shown in this image provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Clearwater police posted a video of a woman and her dog on a paddle board in Clearwater Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 30, after Hurricane Idalia brought flooding to beaches and barrier islands in Pinellas County.
Casey DeSantis posted an image on social media Wednesday of a 100-year-old oak tree brought down by Hurricane Idalia. Nobody in the DeSantis family was harmed, she noted.
This home in Bay Indies seemed to be one of the few damaged by Idalia.
TALLAHASSEE — Recovery efforts, including restoring power and searching damaged properties, began Wednesday after Hurricane Idalia made landfall in a sparsely populated area of the Gulf Coast before crossing parts of North Florida into Georgia.
More than 500,000 utility customers had lost power during the storm, which came up the Gulf of Mexico before crashing ashore about 7:45 a.m. in Taylor County’s Keaton Beach area. The state as of early afternoon had not confirmed any deaths.
