Lt. Col. Ryan Leonard, Battalion Commander with the 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Florida National Guard. loads a case of water into a car Sunday morning at the Englewood aid station at Englewood Center Plaza, 200 S. Indiana Ave. The national guardsmen were handing out water, food (Meals Ready to Eat), and ice.
Hurricane Ian's winds damaged the Englewood Area Fire Control District's communication tower, which is also used by cell phone communications networks. Workers were repairing the crane Saturday and Sunday.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
The Green Street Church Museum is still standing in Englewood, following Hurricane Ian's winds.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Cars line up at the Englewood Center Plaza, 200 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, to get necessities like food, water and ice Sunday morning. The wait at that time was about 30 minutes.
ENGLEWOOD — When you don't have them, getting handed the necessities of life is a good thing.
People seeking those necessities — like food, water and bags of ice — were able to get them Sunday at the FEMA aid station, set up at Englewood Center Plaza, 200 S. Indiana Ave.
Workers at the aid station included members of the the 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Florida National Guard and community volunteers.
Guardsmen said the station was set up Saturday morning, stocked up by shipments of supplies, and people were driving through steadily from about 4 p.m. that day.
The aid continued through Sunday, with people driving up and getting served while not leaving their cars. The wait was about one-half hour.
A similar aid station was set up at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. FEMA also has an aid station at the Charlotte Sports, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
Not all necessities are available at all places, at all times. For instance, the Charlotte Sports Park had food, water and tarps, but no ice. Englewood had no tarps. And none of the FEMA aid stations have gasoline to give away.
Other listed aid stations in the area include:
• Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave., Venice
• Hyundai of Venice, 200 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice
• Wellfield Park, 1251 Pinebrook Road, Venice
• Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota
The food and water distribution sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
