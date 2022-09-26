VENICE — With Hurricane Ian remaining on track to bring heavy wind and rain to, if not strike, the Sarasota County/Charlotte County area, local governments increased their preparations Monday.
Sarasota County officials announced at a news conference Monday afternoon that all the county's evacuation centers would open at noon Tuesday for people in Evacuation Zone A and those who live in mobile homes or RVs or on boats, regardless of the zone they're in.
Schools will be closed Tuesday, allowing the 12 that are evacuation centers to prepare. People should try to arrive before dark, Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane said.
All the county's shelters are at schools but not all schools are shelters, he said. The only one in the Venice area is Taylor Ranch Elementary School.
Going to a shelter should be the last resort, McCrane said. People who can leave the area or make arrangements to stay with family or friends should do so.
And people who aren't in an evacuation zone who live in a house built since 2002 should be safe sheltering in place, he said.
Evacuation orders are based on the risk of storm surge, McCrane said. At this point, the National Weather Service is only projecting the need to evacuate Zone A, though that's subject to change.
People who go to a shelter should eat a meal first and bring bedding, food, water and a flashlight, among other things, he said.
"Whatever you need, you need to bring with you," he said.
Based on the information available at the time, he said he expected people would be sheltering Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The shelters would provide meals in that case, if school staff is able to prepare them.
Charlotte County issued an evacuation order for Zone A there Monday afternoon, with shelters to open 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. It also includes residents of manufactured and mobile homes, as well as the county's barrier islands.
Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said the county is on the edge of the "cone of error," but still within it.
Ian's effects "will be felt far from the center of this storm," he said.
Residents should remember Hurricane Charley in 2004, which struck Charlotte Harbor after being predicted to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area, and take Ian seriously, he said at a news conference.
The evacuation order affects about 40,000 people, he said. Like McCrane, he said sheltering should be the last resort.
People who are evacuating might want to consider going east, he said, to an area outside the cone that has the infrastructure to house them temporarily.
Sheriff Bill Prummell said that his office won't be removing people in the evacuation area from their homes if they decide to stay. But first responders may not be able to get to them in hazardous conditions either, he said.
Venice joined most other local governments in declaring a state of emergency Monday.
The Charlotte County Commission was scheduled to meet late Monday to consider taking the same step.
Commission Chair Bill Truex said at the news conference that indications were the declaration would be approved.
The Venice declaration serves as an announcement of the implementation of the city's emergency management plan and also triggers the authority to seek reimbursement for storm-related expenses.
It expires after seven days unless it's extended or cancelled.
City government buildings will close to the public at noon Tuesday, following a City Council meeting at 9 a.m.
Residential garbage, recycling and yard waste will be picked up as as usual on Tuesday, but there will be no collection Wednesday or Thursday, and the county landfill will be closed.
Commercial dumpsters will be collected Tuesday and Wednesday but not Thursday. Collection will resume Friday, when the landfill is expected to reopen.
