SARASOTA — For six days, Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert spent the time in limbo.
No electric, no internet, no cellphone service for the Venice-area commissioner.
Then came her son, then a deputy at the request of County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, then finally fellow Commissioner Christian Ziegler, all to check on her well-being.
“I’m getting used to camping. I even cooked soup on an outdoor grill,” Detert said Monday evening.
Detert, whose power returned on Monday afternoon, and her fellow commissioners all made comments about Hurricane Ian prior to the start of their final budget hearing that had been postponed a week due to the hurricane.
The lone commissioner to be impacted by the storm, Detert spoke at length about her experience.
“My neighbors teased me about having no clout,” she said, referring to the lack of power. “But I’ve seen people bend over backward to help each other.”
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said he had walked along Dearborn Street Monday morning and found that people were “so appreciative” of the aid they were receiving.
Cutsinger’s thoughts then turned to North Port saying the damages there were incomprehensible.
“Every area of our county that needs resources is getting them as quickly as possible,” Cutsinger said. “It’s going to be a long, hard road to recovery, but it’s all neighbor-to-neighbor now.”
Commissioner Mike Moran spent a few moments thanking the county staff the manned the Emergency Operations Center and first responders, calling them heroes.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler spent time doing what he could to help people including time at one of the county’s shelters.
“The staff at the shelters were fantastic,” Ziegler said. “It’s one thing to see it in plans and memos and another to see it in action. It’s incredible to see.”
Commissioner Alan Maio’s thoughts were also with North Port saying that he just couldn’t process the damage to the city he’d witnessed.
“There’s parts of the city that are difficult to identify,” Maio said. “North Port is facing an uphill battle.”
All five commissioners promised that North Port would not be forgotten by the county.
