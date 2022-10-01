Tropical Weather Florida

Vehicles sit in floodwaters on the side of Interstate 75 in North Port, Fla., following Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

SARASOTA – For residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County officials have announced the opening of distribution points in various neighborhoods throughout the county.

Depending upon any supply issues, residents can pick up water, food, ice, or tarps at the locations which opened at noon Saturday.


