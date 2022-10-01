Vehicles sit in floodwaters on the side of Interstate 75 in North Port, Fla., following Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
SARASOTA – For residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County officials have announced the opening of distribution points in various neighborhoods throughout the county.
Depending upon any supply issues, residents can pick up water, food, ice, or tarps at the locations which opened at noon Saturday.
According to the county’s website, the sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Residents should be prepared to show proof of residency, county officials noted.
The locations are:
• Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave., Venice
• Hyundai of Venice, 200 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice
• Wellfield Park, 1251 Pinebrook Road, Venice
• San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port
• Englewood Center Plaza, 200 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood
• Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota
Additionally, many Publix grocery stores in the region are operating on modified hours, generally from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. according to information from Publix corporate communications.
Two Publix groceries are closed, however.
Those stores are the Publix in Heron Creek Towne Center, 1291 S. Sumter Blvd, North Port, and the Publix at Merchants Crossing, 1500 Placida Road, Englewood.
Residents should call or check on the website for their local Publix to verify store hours.
Likewise, many Walmart stores throughout Southwest Florida are closed due to Hurricane Ian.
Those include the following local Walmart stores:
Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2150 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
Walmart Supercenter, 17000 Tamiami Trail, North Port
Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1100 S. Main St., North Port
Walmart Supercenter, 2931 S. McCall Road, Englewood
Walmart Supercenter, 4150 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
Walmart Supercenter, 13140 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
