SARASOTA — With Tropical Storm Dorian projected to make landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 3 hurricane, Sarasota County residents can expect tropical storm force winds and bands of heavy rain.
Residents could see 4 to 6 inches of rain between now and Monday, said Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane.
While it's too early to determine the storm's potential impact on Sarasota County, McCrane stressed that residents need to stay informed on the storm's progression.
Residents should know where to go, if ordered to evacuate. Under severe weather conditions, they should have a plan to ride out the storm at a temporary location, like a friend or relative's home.
"People need to be prepared to take action," McCrane said.
Residents can also opt to stay at a shelter. Sarasota County will offer transportation services for those who need to get to one.
Most of the county's shelters are located in North Port, drawing thousands of evacuees to the city during storms.
But evacuees also come from neighboring Charlotte County, which has a significant lack of shelters.
Due to the high number of people seeking refuge in North Port, the evacuation centers tend to be packed, noted North Port spokesman Josh Taylor.
He urged people to bring emergency supplies to the shelters. Supplies may include snacks, toiletries, bedding and pillows.
Important announcements about shelter locations will posted on the county’s website and social media sites.
Decisions on shelters have not yet been made, but residents should still be stocking up on food, water, and other emergency supplies. McCrane emphasized the fact that store shelves emptied fast as people prepared for Hurricane Irma in 2017.
"We want people to get supplies now, and not wait until the last minute," he said.
McCrane added that residents should put together a disaster preparedness kit that includes flashlights, batteries, first-aid supplies and medications.
"The first 72 is on you," Taylor said, noting that residents should have at least three days worth of supplies.
However, a seven-day supply is the best option, Taylor added, pointing out that emergency responders cannot go out on calls if winds are too high, and residents need to be prepared to be on their own.
"Everything is very unclear," he said. "It could easily become a serious situation."
