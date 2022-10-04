Sarasota County Schools board

The Sarasota County School Board met in an emergency meeting Tuesday morning after Hurricane Ian struck the region on Wednesday. 

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

SARASOTA - Sarasota County School Board members unanimously approved an emergency declaration Tuesday during a brief emergency meeting at The Landings in Sarasota.

The measure gives Superintendent Brennan Asplen the ability to approve purchases for damages caused by Hurricane Ian.

