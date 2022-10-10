SARASOTA — Schools in North Port and Englewood Elementary School are on schedule to reopen by Oct. 17, Sarasota County Schools officials said Monday afternoon.
Public schools in Sarasota County — excluding Englewood Elementary and all the North Port schools — restarted sessions Monday.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen said the reopening day went "smoothly," with schools being fully staffed and students showing up in numbers that are normal compared to pre-Hurricane Ian's strike.
Meanwhile, school staff is continuing to clean up and repair schools in North Port and Englewood Elementary School.
The school district has provided about 1,000 internet "hotspots" for families that don't have internet service due to the storm. The district has online resources for students and their families, so students don't fall behind. For more on information on options, visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net.
Asplen said the district officials would develop their plan this week for how south county students will make up their lost week. They will have to recommend changes to the school district calendar. Any changes to the calendar would have to be approved by the Sarasota County School Board.
HELP FOR FAMILIES
The School District has designated several places in South County where people can get free food and supplies that have been donated — or to drop off donated items. They include:
• Awaken Church, 4940 Pan American Blvd, in North Port.
• St. David's Jubilee Center, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood.
HELP FOR SCHOOL EMPLOYEES
Sarasota County Schools, in collaboration with community partners, is hosting an employee assistance and disaster relief support event for all Sarasota County Schools employees impacted by Hurricane Ian. It’s set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Suncoast Technical College, North Port campus, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. (Note: This news brief was previously published with an incorrect date.)
Sarasota County Schools workers will need to have their district ID with them, if possible. If it has been been damaged or lost during the storm, any other picture ID will be accepted.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Charlotte County Schools announced that 19 of the district's 21 schools will be reopened on Oct. 18.
The two that will not be opened are Port Charlotte Middle School and L.A. Ainger Middle School in Englewood. LA Ainger Middle School students will return Oct. 24. An update on a return date for Port Charlotte Middle School will be released later this week.
