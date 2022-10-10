Hurricane Ian Sarasota County Schools

Dr. Brennan Asplen speaks to the media Monday about the status of Sarasota County Schools.

SARASOTA — Schools in North Port and Englewood Elementary School are on schedule to reopen by Oct. 17, Sarasota County Schools officials said Monday afternoon.

Public schools in Sarasota County — excluding Englewood Elementary and all the North Port schools — restarted sessions Monday.


