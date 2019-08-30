Sarasota County and several municipalities are giving out sandbags from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at various locations.
This is subject to change based on availability. Each household in Sarasota County can receive up to 10 sandbags, according to officials.
Charlotte County is not giving out sandbags.
Sarasota County
Sarasota County will have sandbags available today and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
• South County Fleet Facility: 4571 State Road 776-Englewood Road, Venice
• East Lot of Ed Smith Stadium (corner of Tuttle Ave and 12th St.), Sarasota
• Twin Lakes Park: 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota
Up to 10 bags per household will be available while supplies last.
City of North Port
The city of North Port is giving away sandbags from noon until 5 p.m. today at City Center Blvd, behind the George Mullen Activity Center.
There is a limit of five sandbags per vehicle.
Residents must show a driver’s license with proof of current address within the city limits.
City of Venice
From 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Avenue Des Parques and West Venice Avenue (behind Venice City Hall) and Wellfield Park off Pinebrook Road
City staff will be on hand. Shovels will be provided. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household while supplies last. Residents are encouraged to bring their own bags in case the city’s run out, as well as their own shovels to expedite the process.
Proof of residence will be required.
