VENICE — The Small Business Administration can offer low-interest loans to business owners, nonprofits, homeowners and renters in Sarasota County affected by Hurricane Ian.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets, and SBA news release states.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments