VENICE — The Small Business Administration can offer low-interest loans to business owners, nonprofits, homeowners and renters in Sarasota County affected by Hurricane Ian.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets, and SBA news release states.
Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations may be eligible for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property, the release states.
Applicants may also be eligible for a loan amount increase of up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes such as a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, elevation, retaining walls, and landscaping to help protect from future damage.
Applicants that have an existing SBA disaster loan may apply for this assistance, the release states. Businesses and residents with previous SBA disaster loans and current applicants have up to two years from the date of their prior loan approval in which to request a loan increase for mitigation projects.
Interest rates are as low as 3.04% for businesses, 1.875% for nonprofit organizations and 2.188% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years, according to the release. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online via SBA’s secure website at:
To be considered for disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.
Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.
Loan applications can also be downloaded from SBA.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline for applications for physical property damage is Nov. 28. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 29.
