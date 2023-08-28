Lines

BoatUS can help boaters prepare for storm season with a hurricane preparation checklist, how-to videos, storm-planning guides and more at BoatUS.com/hurricanes.

VENICE — If you're potentially in the path of Idalia, you're running out of time to protect your boat.

Idalia is predicted to strike the state's west coast early Wednesday as a hurricane, potentially as a Category 3, with wind speeds of 110 mph or more.


BoatUS hurricane preparation information for boat owners includes helpful diagrams on how to best protect a boat stored in the water, such as here, when a slip is not available.
   
