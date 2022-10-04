VENICE — The residents of A Banyan Residence Assisted Living and Memory Care, on Base Avenue, sheltered in place and came through Hurricane Ian safely, Administrator Blake Anderson said Monday.
The worst part for them was being cooped up in the dining room for most of the storm before being allowed back in their rooms, he said.
However, the same can't be said for his staff, a number of whom live in areas that sustained far more damage than Venice did.
"I have multiple employees that are in a bad spot," he said.
They include several whose homes are unlivable, he said, and one Arcadia resident whose house is surrounded by 12 feet of water.
Two of his 51 residents elected to ride out the storm with their families, but five family members joined residents in the facility, he said.
Evacuating was considered, he said, but the facility is in Evacuation Zone C, which never came under an evacuation order.
The power went out about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Anderson said, so the facility ran off generators. Electricity was restored Saturday night shortly before the Army Corps of Engineers was going to set up additional generators, he said.
Banyan came through the storm with no structural damage but lots of damage to its landscaping, Anderson said, including some palm trees that are a threat to the clubhouse if they topple over.
He estimates getting the landscaping restored will take up to three weeks.
Other than that, "we did fine," he said.
Village On The Isle
The residents of Village On The Isle stayed put for Ian with "no complaints whatsoever," CEO Doug Feller said.
"They're troopers," he said, adding that no one had any medical issues during the storm either.
VOTI, a continuing-care retirement community, offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing care all on the same campus.
It has a disaster-preparedness plan that's approved by both the state Agency for Health Care Administration and the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Feller said.
"We felt pretty good about it and we implemented it to a T," he said. "We'd do the same thing again."
VOTI lost power at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and ran off generators until Saturday night, he said.
The campus, which has many new buildings, came through the hurricane relatively unscathed, with some water intrusion and downed trees, Feller said.
It's in recovery mode — "making sure we get back to normal as fast as we can," he said.
That's also true for his staff, many of whom live in North Port, he said.
"But considering what could have been … we're very grateful," he said.
Jacaranda Trace
Farther south, Jacaranda Trace felt more of Ian's impact.
A post on its website Monday says that power and water have been restored to the full campus in South Venice but that telephone, email, TV and internet services are still out in the condominiums with no timetable for restoration.
"We are working with several contractors and crews, completing an assessment of our buildings, grounds and individual residences and taking actions to repair any damages incurred," it states.
"Our residents and club members are doing well and returning to their normal daily routine including dining, activities and continued exceptional care and service from our team members."
