FORT MYERS - Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said deaths from Hurricane Ian could number in the hundreds.
Marceno talked about the devastating impact of the hurricane on the county during a Thursday morning appearance on ABC”s “Good Morning America.”
"So while I don't have confirmed numbers, I definitely know fatalities are in the hundreds," Marceno said during the national appearance. "There are thousands of people that are waiting to be rescued. And again, I can't give a true assessment until we're actually on scene assessing each scene. And we can't access, that's the problem. We're accessing the bridges. We're seeing what's compromised and what's not. And this will be a life-changing event for the men and women who are responding. They're going to see things they've never seen before.”
Marceno reiterated the impacts of the local hurricane damage during a media briefing later on Thursday.
“There’s no word to describe it. It does look like a large tornado went through it,” the sheriff said of the some of the damaged areas.
Official reports and numbers regarding hurricane-related deaths have yet to be announced, but they are expected with the storm surge, wind damage and floods from the monster storm.
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties felt the brunt of Hurricane Ian and its dangerous, destructive and deadly storm surges, flooding and winds.
The Lee County sheriff also repeated the need for curfews to protect homes and businesses from looting and said extra patrols are being deployed to protect evacuated and damaged areas.
Marceno also told residents in need that emergency responders are being deployed throughout the county.
“'Don’t panic,' We are coming to help,” he said. “Help is on the way.”
