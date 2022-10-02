Roughly 23 people in Charlotte County have died “directly or indirectly” due to Hurricane Ian, according to county officials.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell spoke about the initial fatality count at a Sunday afternoon press conference at the county’s Emergency Operations Center.
Prummell thanked Search and Rescue teams from FEMA and Charlotte County Fire/EMS for helping his deputies to complete rescues and evacuations throughout the county.
It was during those searches, the sheriff said, that some deceased people were found; the cause of death for each person will be determined by the District 22 Medical Examiner’s Office.
“Now, we are regrouping and focusing on recovery,” Prummell said.
The Sheriff also urged residents to remain calm as the recovery goes forward, citing reports of tension and fighting at local stores and gas stations.
“We are all stretched to the limit, and we need to be patient,” Prummell said.
During the conference, Emergency Director Patrick Fuller announced that the U.S. 41 bridge over the Peace River had reopened. The bridge had previously been closed due to the precarious position of two cranes at the Sunseeker construction site.
Fuller also shared information from Florida Power & Light, estimating that much of Charlotte County can expect power to be restored by no later than Oct. 9.
Prummell praised both Charlotte County deputies and volunteer law enforcement who had come into the area for implementing recovery and rescue plans.
“It’s a brotherhood, a sisterhood,” Prummell said, thanking neighboring counties and their Sheriff’s Office for arriving to help Charlotte County.
He went on to say that the experience of personnel from Hurricane Charley in 2004 has made the rollout of recovery after Ian in recent days.
Prummell also warned residents to be on their guard about “handymen and contractors” offering their services in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Residents looking for qualified contractors are encouraged to contact the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association.
North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said the city believes five people have likely died due to the storm as well. Three others have been confirmed dead in Sarasota, bringing the current death toll to 31.
Power
Florida Power & Light said it expects to restore power to the majority of customers in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto by Friday, with 95 percent restoration by Sunday.
As of the latest available information Sunday, here are the numbers in each community without power:
Charlotte County: 75,700 out of 126,690 customers (59%)
Sarasota County: 101,570 out of 287,120 customers (35%)
DeSoto County, 7,030 out of 17,710 customers (39%)
Schools
Schools in Charlotte and Sarasota counties will be closed indefinitely, officials announced.
Charlotte school district spokesperson Mike Riley said every school will have to be inspected before reopening.
In Sarasota County, the situation is the same.
"Over the past several days, we’ve had teams assessing our schools and facilities for damage from Hurricane Ian," a school announcement stated. "Sadly, there has been much devastation in our county and schools, including massive power outages, downed power lines, flooding, cellular & cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to many of our school structures.
"We will reopen once we can ensure the safety and well-being of all our students and employees in our schools."
Winn-Dixie to give out free water, ice
Winn-Dixie stores in Englewood and Punta Gorda will give out free water, ice, hot coffee and cleaning essentials for up to 500 people Monday and Tuesday. The giveaway starts at 10 a.m. until supplies last at stores located at 1951 S. McCall Road, Englewood, and 2000 Kings Highway, Punta Gorda.
Distribution and debris
Charlotte County is continuing to distribute supplies at Charlotte Sports Park and Muscle Car City. Both are open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tarps will also be available at Muscle Car City.
Fuller also said that a third point of distribution in the western part of the county will hopefully open as “more resources pour into the county.”
Residents can get up-to-date information on distribution site openings by texting “CharCoCares” to 888-777.
Residents are also asked to make sure that storm debris is separated for pickup, and that debris is placed in the right of way.
Those looking to locate loved ones in Charlotte County after Hurricane Ian can contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767)or by going online to COAD.org.
Also, Operation BBQ Relief will offer free meals at noon at Charlotte Sports Park. The group asks that anyone wanting bulk meals (50 or more) contact their hotline at 386-222-2756.
DeSoto flooding
The Peace River remains above flood levels along State Road 70 in DeSoto County.
Flood stage is 11 feet. As of Sunday, the water level was 22.65 feet.
The National Guard assisted local officials Sunday in distributing food and water to residents affected by the flooding.
North Port evacuations
Sarasota County recommends North Port residents evacuate areas with rising waters.
A voluntary evacuation center opened at Venice High School. It is pet friendly, but residents should bring their own drinking water, snacks, bedding and pillows, and personal hygiene items.
Salvation Army meals
The Salvation Army will provide free meals — lunch around noon/1 p.m. and dinner around 4:30/5 p.m. — at the following locations:
19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte
4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port
14200 Hopewell Ave., Port Charlotte
1602 Kramer Way, North Port
5001 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda
6220 Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda
21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte
700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood
2155 Ridgewood Drive, North Port
Additional locations and services are in the works for Venice and North Port areas.
Disaster relief
Residents can apply for FEMA disaster relief at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., or by using the FEMA mobile app.
Have the following information ready:
• A current phone number where you can be contacted.
• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
• Your Social Security number.
• A general list of damage and losses.
• Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
Report storm damage
Charlotte County has an online Self-Reporting Storm Damage system to help collect damage assessments. Go to tinyurl.com/selfreportdamage and enter the address, select the type of damage and add a photo.
"Reporting damage in this system gets the information to county departments quickly and eliminates the need to call it in," said Charlotte County Public Safety spokesperson Todd Dunn. "The information will help the county compile an extensive list of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian."
Residents are reminded this information is only for the county and you must still report your storm damage to FEMA and your insurance company.
Free disaster cleanup assistance
Charlotte County says Crisis Cleanup (1-800-451-1954) can assist if you need help cleaning up damage. The free service will connect you with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities who may be able to assist with:
• Cutting up fallen trees
• Drywall, flooring and appliance removal to curb
• Tarping Roofs
• Debris removal to curb
• Mold mitigation
For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Call Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
Charlotte utilities
Charlotte County Utilities Department issued a news release reminding low-pressure sewer customers to limit water use during the power outage.
"In the event of a power outage, low pressure sewer pumps will not function," the release stated. "The home's wastewater will remain onsite within the interceptor tank and cannot enter the central sewer system. The onsite tank has a reserve capacity that will allow for limited water use during the outage.
Contact the Emergency Management call center at 941-743-1320 or 941-833-4000 if you are experiencing a sewer back-up.
