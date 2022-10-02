Hurricane Ian_Muscle Car City_Aid Station_01.jpg

1st Lt. Nicholas Capogna greets Elizabeth Donnigan at the Muscle Car City aid station, where residents were able to get supplies Sunday.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

Roughly 23 people in Charlotte County have died “directly or indirectly” due to Hurricane Ian, according to county officials.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell spoke about the initial fatality count at a Sunday afternoon press conference at the county’s Emergency Operations Center.


