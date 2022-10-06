Snook Haven flooded

Snook Haven Restaurant, coined as having an Old Florida feel, was submerged in water as the Myakka River flooded after Hurricane Ian.

VENICE — Snook Haven Restaurant is under water as the Myakka River overflows in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

"It was what I thought it was going to be, which was disappointing," said Justin Pachota, the president of Venice Pier Group, which has operated Snook Haven since 2013.

Snook Haven sign

Snook Haven Restaurant in Venice experienced flooding from the Myakka River after Hurricane Ian.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments