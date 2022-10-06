VENICE — Snook Haven Restaurant is under water as the Myakka River overflows in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
"It was what I thought it was going to be, which was disappointing," said Justin Pachota, the president of Venice Pier Group, which has operated Snook Haven since 2013.
His wife and some friends went out to the area Tuesday and posted pictures on social media of water around the park.
The restaurant is on Sarasota County's Snook Haven Park and is nestled along the Myakka River. Located at 5000 East Venice Avenue, Snook Haven is known for its old Florida feel.
"I know a lot of people are disappointed because of all the memories at Snook Haven," he said.
As the contracted vendor for the restaurant, Venice Pier Group prepared for the hurricane. Now the river has been flooding.
"I've never seen water get that high," he said.
He said he was surprised the building was still standing.
When the water eventually goes down, Pachota and his team will be able to get out there.
"But when it comes to cleanup and recovery, I'm sure the county will be right there," he said.
Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources staff said the site still remained unsafe to evaluate. Like Venice Pier Group, once the waters recede, the staff will be able to assess the entire park.
There is no timeline for reopening.
As for the Snook Haven employees, most are at the other restaurants owned by Venice Pier Group, including Sharky's on the Pier, Fins at Sharky's and Siesta Beach Eats.
"A lot of them are just dealing with so much more," Pachota said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.