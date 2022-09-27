PUNTA GORDA - Gas lines were long at stations along Jones Loop Road as many filled up their tanks.
But not all of them were going far enough to evacuate.
Meanwhile, lines were also long at a local pharmacy, where residents lined up to get their prescriptions filled ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Workers also stayed in the area.
"I'm dedicated to my company," said Ronnie Koncz, who delivers for Domino's Pizza.
He said while Domino's doesn't require drivers to work during storms, he chose to stay, even though he lives in a red flood zone in Punta Gorda.
But he had another reason.
"I help my senior neighbor," he said. "I helped him put up the shutters."
Nolbin Morales works for a marine construction company. He said he lives in Punta Gorda. He was surprised when asked if he was evacuating.
"I'm staying here," he said.
Over at the Tesla stations, Robert Bynoe and, separately, Angela Meredith had plans to leave Punta Gorda red zones.
Bynoe said his family might go to a friend's house in North Port "who's in the green zone," he said.
Meredith said she is in a mobile home community and would be going to a friend's house in Port Charlotte who lives on higher ground in the C zone.
Over at a pharmacy, a number of residents in the red flood zone said they were staying put.
"We're a multi-generational family," said Nancy Leiner ,of Punta Gorda.
She said her grandchild is 2 weeks old - with eight people in the family.
"We have lots of diapers," she said as she shopped the aisles.
Ron Kilgore Sr., of Punta Gorda, said he definitely was leaving to stay with his brother on Anna Maria Island.
He said he escaped Irma's wrath in 2017 as he had just sold his home in Port Charlotte and moved to Clearwater Beach.
But for some, leaving wasn't an option.
Catherine "Cat" Stevens said she lives alone in a Punta Gorda red zone. She said she had no place to go.
Skip Levengood, who also lives in a Punta Gorda red zone on the water, said he chose to stay.
"My buddy is pretty sick," he said.
Levengood said he has a friend in Georgia who invited him to stay there, but he said he didn't want to abandon his friend in Punta Gorda.
Joanne Kozel said she moved to Buttonwood Village, a community of manufactured homes in Punta Gorda, in 2020.
She said she was going to stay with a friend in Seminole Lakes, which is in the orange zone.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Charlotte County officials called a mandatory evacuation for residents living in the orange zone, and for all mobile homes in the county, regardless of their zone.
