SARASOTA - Sarasota County School Board members unanimously approved an emergency declaration Tuesday during a brief emergency meeting at The Landings in Sarasota.
The measure gives Superintendent Brennan Asplen the ability to approve purchases for damages caused by Hurricane Ian.
This is meant to streamline the recovery process as large, unbudgeted expenses would normally require School Board approval.
Some Sarasota County Schools will be open as early as Monday, however others will take a little longer, county officials at a news conference Tuesday.
The district will open in two phases.
Taylor Ranch Elementary and Venice Middle and all schools to the north will open Monday, Superintendent Brennan Asplen said.
Schools in North Port and Englewood will take a little longer, possibly the following week, Asplen said.
All of the district’s schools had some kind of wind or water damage, but no school was completely destroyed.
Heron Creek is the school that is probably in the worst shape of all the schools, but it will be back, said Chuck Maniglia, information officer for the school district.
Facilities teams have completed damage assessments for all campuses and have begun repairs and cleanup, said facilities chief Jody Dumas.
Besides damage cleanup, old food has to be removed from cafeterias.
Water got into several schools. Without power there’s no air conditioning. That can lead to mold problems, Dumas said.
“Our policy for mold is, if in doubt, cut it out,” Dumas said.
In addition to sustaining direct storm damage, 14 of the districts served as shelters for hurricane refugees.
The schools will need to be thoroughly before they can reopen.
Two schools are still serving as shelters, Venice High for the general public and Tatum Elementary for special needs people. Those shelters will close Friday, Asplen said.
School officials will meet with athletic directors Wednesday to determine how sports will come back. Asplen said his team would be checking facilities, the status of other districts and schedules to determine what can happen.
