Jetty closed

The South Jetty is will be closed this morning while workers prepare the area for possible approaching Hurricane Ian.

VENICE -- Humphries Park at the South Jetty will be closed this morning as city workers get the park ready for approach Hurricane Ian.

If the storm does get close to Venice and the waves get rough, the city will completely close the park until the storm passes.

