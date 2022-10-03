DEO Secretary Dane Eagle in Cape Coral (copy)

Department of Economic Development Secretary Dane Eagle speaks in Cape Coral in May. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY FRANK DiFIORE

TALLAHASSEE - State officials have taken steps to make it easier for people in areas affected by Hurricane Ian to receive unemployment benefits, as recovery efforts from the massive storm continued Monday and the death toll mounted.

The state, in part, temporarily eliminated what is known as a “waiting week” before unemployment benefits can be paid. Also, it removed a requirement that applicants contact five potential employers a week to keep unemployment benefits flowing.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments