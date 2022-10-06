Glen Nickerson

Glen Nickerson

CHARLOTTE HARBOR - Sun News Media is providing up to $2.5 million in Hurricane Ian Recovery Stimulus advertising match grants to locally owned businesses in Charlotte County and South Sarasota County.

As part of the program, you will see multiple pages of free ads in The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier, specifically to remind residents that the SUN’s advertising and marketing partners “Are Open for Business.”


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments