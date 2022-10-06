CHARLOTTE HARBOR - Sun News Media is providing up to $2.5 million in Hurricane Ian Recovery Stimulus advertising match grants to locally owned businesses in Charlotte County and South Sarasota County.
As part of the program, you will see multiple pages of free ads in The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier, specifically to remind residents that the SUN’s advertising and marketing partners “Are Open for Business.”
Additionally, Sun News Media is offering several programs aimed at supporting every kind of local business and service providers with a one-to-one advertising match program.
“This program is designed to help our small and medium-sized businesses not only survive, but thrive through the next six months and beyond,” said Glen Nickerson, publisher of The Daily Sun, Venice Gondolier and YourSun.com. “For decades, SUN News Media has been the market leader, delivering local news, essential health and safety information, and advertising to the region’s residents and business owners. We will continue that essential mission and expand it with this Hurricane Ian Recovery Stimulus Program.”
The locally focused Recovery Stimulus Program offers free advertising space to the owners of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), which face difficulty recovering from the devastating economic impact of Hurricane Ian.
Sun News Media’s leadership, advertising managers and Multimedia Account Executives intend to make sure residents know which area businesses are open and ready to serve. With many local businesses operating under difficult conditions, it’s more important than ever Sun News Media step up and support the local economy, as it did with similar programs following Hurricane Charley and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s important to us that our teams contact all SMB’s, whether they are former advertisers, current advertisers or have never advertised with us at all,” said Omar Zucco, Sun News Media’s regional director of advertising. “While we approach the situation with the health and safety of our team members in mind, we know we need to be there for our local business community. We will be.”
“Our community, readers and advertisers are counting on us,” Nickerson said. “They are counting on us to report the local news our readers need to keep their families safe and healthy. Local business owners can count on us during this uncertain time. Our print and digital readers and subscribers are the same people who will be the SMB’s customers in the days, weeks and years to come.”
For more information on how a business can capitalize on the programs offered by Sun News Media and YourSun.com, contact Omar Zucco, regional advertising director, at omar.zucco@yoursun.com or call 941-205-6411.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.